Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300

Cable TV and DTH operators struggle to hold on to existing subscribers after TRAI’s new guidelines increased monthly TV viewing charges. And with Diwali season around the corner, Tata Sky is looking to attract new TV buyers. The DTH operator has slashed the prices of its set-top-box by up to Rs 300. Here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky set-top-box price cut detailed

The basic one “Tata Sky SD” was available for Rs 1,399. After Rs 300 price cut, it will now be selling for Rs 1,099, TelcomTalk reports. It offers DVD quality picture, and CD-quality audio.

The other one is the “Tata Sky HD” which was available for Rs 1,499. It will now set you back by Rs 1,299 after Rs 200 price cut. The HD set-top-box offers 1080i video quality, 16:9 aspect ratio, along with Dolby Digital Surround Sound. With a lot of people having flat panel TV, going for an HD set-top-box will be recommended. As TelecomTalk notes, the discounted prices will be applicable through the Diwali season.

Tata Sky reduces popular channel pricing

Several broadcasters like Zee, Sony and Star India have reduced channel pricing by up to Rs 7. The reduced pricing is no applicable on all channels, but on select, popular ones. For instance, Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Telugu, Zee Kannada and Zee Sarthak that used to cost Rs 19 per month, have now been reduced to Rs 12.

Talking about savings, if users were opting for any of the above 4 channels, they would pay a total of Rs 76. After the reduction, they will now pay Rs 48, which is a saving of Rs 28 on a monthly basis. Other channels with price cut include Star Plus from Star India, some channels from Sony, and Colors Kannada and Colors from Viacom18.