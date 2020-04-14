comscore Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans
It's a recent change by Tata Sky Broadband because until today, the company was offering unlimited broadband plans came without any data cap.

  Published: April 14, 2020 3:41 PM IST
Tata Sky Broadband

Tata Sky has started to throttle speed after the FUP cap of 1500GB data for its broadband plans. The service provider has broadband plans come in two segments – Fixed GB plans and Unlimited plans. The Fixed GB plans, as clearly suggests, has FUP on all plans, but the unlimited broadband plans which were supposed to be unlimited, now have an FUP as well. Also Read - Tata Sky Broadband ने किया बड़ा बदलाव, Unlimited Plans की तय की 'लिमिट'

It’s a recent change by Tata Sky Broadband because until today, the company was offering unlimited broadband plans came without any data cap on data or speed. However, after the new change mentioned on the website in a fine print (spotted by OnlyTech via Gadgets360), users of unlimited broadband plans will have an FUP of 1500GB and post that threshold Tata Sky Broadband will reduce the Internet speed down to 2Mbps. So, in a way, the plan is still unlimited but the speed will drop drastically. This condition wasn’t mentioned before for the unlimited broadband plans. Also Read - Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility and free interactive services during lockdown: Here is how to activate

Meanwhile, Tata Sky DTH recently started offering new offers to its customers during the nation-wide lockdown. The leading DTH service provider in the country announced an emergency credit facility for its subscribers. It recently made Tata Sky Fitness VAS available for free to all subscribers during the lockdown, the emergency credit is a step further. Also Read - Tata Sky ने फ्री की ये 10 सेवाएं, खत्म हो गया सब्सक्रिप्शन तो ऐसे बढ़ाएं

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

With the emergency credit facility, Tata Sky is providing subscribers a balance loan for a specified time period. The credited amount, according to the company, will be debited from the user’s account as soon as they re-activate their service without any interest.

