Tata Sky slashes set-top-box prices for a second time this year: All you need to know

Tata Sky has slashed the prices of the Set Top Boxes a second time this year to attract subscribers. There are chances of further price drop.

  • Published: June 29, 2019 2:12 PM IST
Tata Sky

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or Trai introduced a new tariff regime earlier this year. As a result DTH companies like Tata Sky and Airtel Digital started competing for more subscribers. Tata Sky previously slashed prices of its standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) set-top-boxes. The DTH operator reduced the prices by Rs 400 to make it available to a larger audience. The SD Set Top box of Tata Sky was available for Rs 1,600, while the HD set-top-box will cost Rs 1,800 to customers after the previous price cut.

Now it seems the DTH provider is slashing its prices a second time. Tata Sky is slashing both the prices of the HD and the SD set-top-boxes. The new price of the SD box is Rs 1,399, which is Rs 201 less than before. The new price of the HD box is Rs 1,499, which is Rs 301 less than before, TelecomTalk reports. The DTH is making amends after blocking multi-TV policy for its customers. Customers now need multiple set-top-boxes for multiple TVs. Tata Sky might drop the prices further to attract more customers.

Tata Sky has said that it’s set-top boxes are now available at local dealers and retail stores across towns and villages in India, Indian Television reports. “The customers get to choose from a variety of tailor-made packs, a-la-carte channels and bundled combo offerings with the flexibility to add and drop desired channels,” the cited source stated.

Tata Sky packs

Besides, Tata Sky just recently launched four new broadcaster packs for Bengali subscribers. The prices start from Rs 49, which is excluding taxes. The newly launched packs are Star Bengali Value A pack, Star Bengali Value B pack, Star Bengali Premium A pack, and Star Bengali Premium B pack. Separately, earlier this month, the company launched 6 semi-annual packs with prices starting from Rs 2,007.

For the mentioned price, the Gujarati Hindi Basic Semi-Annual pack is available. This includes popular Gujarati and Hindi channels selected by Tata Sky. In addition to this, customers will get the same in HD for Rs 2,698. It is also offering a new Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack for corporate users at Rs 2,008, while the Hindi Basic HD Semi-Annual Pack is priced at Rs 2,836. The service provider also launched a bunch of new Lite packs for all subscribers, with ‘Gujarati Lite’ plan.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2019 2:12 PM IST

