Monthly DTH bills to go down as Sun Direct and Tata Sky do away with network charges

Post revoking NCF charges, you can save some money on monthly DTH bills.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 12:15 PM IST
TRAI recently introduced new framework for cable and DTH operators, after which, subscribers now need to choose channels they wish to watch, and only pay for that. While the idea is good, the implementation is where things get confusing for many. In fact, after the new DTH rules, the monthly bills have gone up, and the NCF (network capacity fee) has been the culprit.

To minimize the burden, Tata Sky and Sun Direct have reportedly done away with network charges, which will surely make monthly DTH bills cheaper. Sun Direct has revoked the NCF charges for all the channels. This means, subscribers will get access to all free to air (FTA) channels for Rs 153 (Rs 130 fee + 18 percent GST), TelecomTalk reports.

TRAI extends deadline to March 31 for consumers to choose their own channels

While other DTH operators charge NCF of Rs 20 per 25 channels over and above the FTA channels, Sun Direct has waved that off. If you choose 100 FTA channels, and 10 paid channels (Rs 5 each), you will end up paying Rs 203.

The breakdown is simple, Rs 153 for FTA channels, and Rs 50 for the 10 paid channels. When NCF was levied, the same would have costed you Rs 223. There are channels that are priced at Rs 2, there are ones that are priced at Rs 5, some priced at Rs 19, and so on. Sun Direct also has curated packs, where Kannada DPO Pack 2, for instance, gives you 207 channels for just Rs 224 per month, plus taxes. Similarly, there are other packs that you can choose too.

Airtel Digital TV: How to select channels as per TRAI’s new rules for DTH operators

Similarly, Tata Sky has also introduced a similar offer, but unlike Sun Direct, it has revoked NCF for select channels. Before the offer, 213 channels costed us Rs 882, but it now costs Rs 867. Yes, it is not a big difference like Sun Direct, but it sure does help save some money.

After NCF waive off

Tata Sky: How to choose channels as per TRAI’s new rule for DTH operators

The DTH provider has also added a number of combo and add-on packs starting as low as Rs 5 where you get 9 SD channels, and going all the way up to Rs 87 where you get 7 premium HD channels.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 12:15 PM IST

