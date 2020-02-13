Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India

Indian DTH service Tata Sky will be launching three new channels in India today. The new channels will be a part of Tata Sky’s FTA complimentary pack. The new information on the channels being added was obtained from a DreamDTH forum.

Tata Sky has recently been making a lot of changes to its tariff plans and set-top box strategies. The additions of new channels is a nice plus. The three new channels are as follows. They are R9 TV, Sahara Samay and Nandighosa TV. The first channel is R9 TV. This channel will be available on number 586. R9 TV is a news channel that adds to the Hindi news space in India. Four entrepreneurs came up with the Hindi news channel.

The second is Sahara Samay. Sahara Samay is another Hindi news portal that brings the latest news on politics, regional, world, sports and more. The channel will be on number 1157. The third channel is Nandighosa TV. A channel by News World Odisha, Nadighosa TV will actually replace the former channel after it shut down on August 22, 2019. This channel will be on number 1776.

Tata Sky: Recent changes in plans

In other recent news, Tata Sky recently made the major decision of discontinuing its standard-definition set-top boxes in favor of HD set-top boxes. The company will be offering the HD set-top boxes at the same rate as the SD ones. Tata Sky also discontinued its lowest recharge amount of Rs 20. The lowest top-up will be now available for Rs 50.

Meanwhile, Tata Sky is also offering Binge+ connection with Rs 1,000 cashback offer. The company is offering the cashback to customers who use Android Upgrade offer on their old connection. The box is now priced at Rs 5,999 but consumers will get Rs 1,000 cashback in their DTH account. The new offer has started from January 31, and the company has been informing its customers about this new offer via text messages.