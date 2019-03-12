Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

Following the rival Dish TV, now Tata Sky has also come up with new regional HD and SD mini bouquet packs for its subscribers. The DTH operator has introduced 13 new add-on packs across six regional languages priced between Rs 60 to Rs 200, first reported by TelecomTalk.

Tata Sky’s new add-on packs include regional languages Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and more in full Regional HD pack or Mini HD pack. In addition to all these regional language add-on plans, there is also a new English Movies HD Mini pack of Rs 162 which ships 12 channels. There is Tamil Regional HD pack for Rs 164, Tamil Mini HD Pack for Rs 81, Telugu Regional and Mini HD pack for Rs 216 and Rs 90 respectively.

Consumers can subscribe to these packs and more by March 31. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently extended tariff implementation deadline announcing that subscribers who have not yet chosen their channel packs can do so before March 31.

Tata Sky recently expanded its portfolio and announced a couple of new smart channel packs in order to give customers more choices. The newly launched smart channel packs will allow customers to get the language-wise channels.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

The new smart channel packs by Tata Sky include Hindi smart plan for Rs 249, Punjabi smart plan is available for Rs 249, Gujarati smart plan costs Rs 249, Bengali smart plan for Rs 220, Odia smart plan for Rs 211, Marathi smart plan is priced at Rs 206 and Telugu Smart plan can be purchased for Rs 249, Tamil smart plan is available for Rs 249, Kannada smart plan can be obtained for Rs 249 and the Malayalam smart plan cost Rs 249.