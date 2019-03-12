comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages
News

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

News

Additionally, there is also a new English Movies HD Mini pack.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 10:36 AM IST
tata-sky+-transfer-set-top-box

Following the rival Dish TV, now Tata Sky has also come up with new regional HD and SD mini bouquet packs for its subscribers. The DTH operator has introduced 13 new add-on packs across six regional languages priced between Rs 60 to Rs 200, first reported by TelecomTalk.

Tata Sky’s new add-on packs include regional languages Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and more in full Regional HD pack or Mini HD pack. In addition to all these regional language add-on plans, there is also a new English Movies HD Mini pack of Rs 162 which ships 12 channels. There is Tamil Regional HD pack for Rs 164, Tamil Mini HD Pack for Rs 81, Telugu Regional and Mini HD pack for Rs 216 and Rs 90 respectively.

Tata Sky now offers 3 year warranty on new STBs

Also Read

Tata Sky now offers 3 year warranty on new STBs

Consumers can subscribe to these packs and more by March 31. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently extended tariff implementation deadline announcing that subscribers who have not yet chosen their channel packs can do so before March 31.

How to choose channels on Tata Sky under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

Also Read

How to choose channels on Tata Sky under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

Tata Sky recently expanded its portfolio and announced a couple of new smart channel packs in order to give customers more choices. The newly launched smart channel packs will allow customers to get the language-wise channels.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

The new smart channel packs by Tata Sky include Hindi smart plan for Rs 249, Punjabi smart plan is available for Rs 249, Gujarati smart plan costs Rs 249, Bengali smart plan for Rs 220, Odia smart plan for Rs 211, Marathi smart plan is priced at Rs 206 and Telugu Smart plan can be purchased for Rs 249, Tamil smart plan is available for Rs 249, Kannada smart plan can be obtained for Rs 249 and the Malayalam smart plan cost Rs 249.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2019 10:36 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China
Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

News

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India slashed

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India slashed

OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera

News

OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped

Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

News

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages
How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH
Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo

News

Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo
Tata Sky announces new smart channel packs in regional languages

News

Tata Sky announces new smart channel packs in regional languages
Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

News

Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

हिंदी समाचार

Oneplus 7 में होगा ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, स्मार्टफोन के केस से मिले संकेत

Redmi 7 स्मार्टफोन 18 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किए छह रिजनल भाषाओं में 13 एचडी और एसडी मिनी पैक्स

वोटर्स के बड़े काम की है इलेक्शन कमीशन की यह cVIGIL ऐप, जानें क्या है खासियत

Realme 3 की पहली सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे से, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped
News
Sony Xperia 4 specifications leaked; 21:9 tall screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC tipped
Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China
Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages

News

Tata Sky unveils new HD and SD add-on packs across 6 regional languages
OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera

News

OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features