There are four prominent DTH operators in India – Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2h. But Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky are the popular ones with majority market share. And as it gets competitive, both the DTH operators are looking to one-up each other by offering the best service, aggressive pricing and more. Here is how they compare.

Set-top-box price and features

Tata Sky has four set-top-boxes to offer, but the popular one is the Tata Sky HD. It is available for Rs 1,499 and offers 1080i video quality, 16:9 aspect ratio, along with Dolby Digital Surround Sound. You also get a range of services such as “Learn” where you can learn how to dance, cook, speak English, and more. There is Tata Sky spiritual service where you get live telecast from Siddhivinayak, Omkareshwar, Somnath and other temples, allowing you to catch the aarti live.

Airtel Digital TV offers HD set-top-box for Rs 1,300. It also supports 1080i video quality and comes with Dolby Digital Surround Sound support. It lets you record your favorite TV shows and movies. Airtel offers a single remote to control your TV and set-top-box. You get free installation and 30 days free subscription with a new DTH connection. The one feature that is missing from the Tata Sky set-top-box is the ability to record and play your favorite TV shows, movies and more.

OTT content

Airtel recently launched its Xstream Stick which is available on Flipkart for Rs 3,999. Powered by Android TV OS, it comes with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support. It supports apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and more. But you have to pay a separate subscription for each OTT platform.

Tata Sky, on the other hand, has Tata Sky Binge which offers a special edition Amazon Fire TV stick for free. Every month, you have to pay Rs 249 extra, (over and above your monthly DTH recharge). This will give you access to content from Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun NXT, ZEE5 and Hungama Play. Besides the OTT services, you also get the Binge app. It is a platform that lets you watch live TV channels that are available in your DTH subscription.

Now, if you’re wondering which DTH operator to choose, the decision is purely yours. Tata Sky has a slight advantage over Airtel Digital TV. But if you have multiple TVs at your place, Airtel offers better multi-TV rates compared to Tata Sky.