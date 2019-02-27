comscore
Tata Sky waives off access fees on HD channels under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

After the removal of access fees on HD channels, monthly subscription charges for Tata Sky connection have come down.

  Published: February 27, 2019 2:55 PM IST
Last year, TRAI introduced new framework for cable and DTH operators which allows users to choose channels they wish to watch, and only pay for that. While the idea sounds good on paper, the network capacity fee (NCF) has been a culprit for making the monthly bills soar. To minimize the burden, Tata Sky had done away with the NCF charges to make DTH bills cheaper. At the same time, the operator has also waived off the access fees it used to charge before on HD channels.

Before the new framework was introduced, Tata Sky used to charge Rs 175 as HD access fee per month. Tata Sky was also offering an option to pay HD access fee on semi-annual and annual basis, priced at Rs 990 and Rs 1,925 respectively. While it did allow to make some savings, the access fees used to increase monthly viewing costs, but thankfully, now that’s not the case.

Tata Sky: How to choose channels as per TRAI’s new rule for DTH operators

Tata Sky: How to choose channels as per TRAI’s new rule for DTH operators

Tata Sky has introduced HD add on packs starting at Rs 11. There are a total of 9 HD Add On packs for different categories, including Music HD, Cricket English HD, English Entertainment HD, Kids Mini HD, Kids HD, English Movies Mini HD, Knowledge & Lifestyle Mini HD, Knowledge & Lifestyle HD. The cheapest HD pack is priced at Rs 11 whereas the English Entertainment HD pack is the most expensive Add On pack in the lot priced at Rs 87.

Tata Sky now offers 3 year warranty on new STBs

Tata Sky now offers 3 year warranty on new STBs

The pricing is inclusive of all taxes, and Tata Sky will be charging this on a monthly basis. Tata Sky also has curated packs for different languages and genres starting at Rs 262, and goes all the way up to Rs 782 per month. When the new TRAI regime started, our monthly bill was going to Rs 882, but after the NFC and HD access fee waiver, now, choosing the same set of channels has brought the price down to Rs 833. It’s not a major difference, but helps in marginally reducing monthly bills.

  Published Date: February 27, 2019 2:55 PM IST

