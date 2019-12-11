comscore Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV and catch up on missed shows and content
News

Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV and catch up on missed shows and content

News

Tata Sky Watch is a smart service that allows subscribers to watch live TV or catch up on missed shows from the web or mobile devices.

  • Updated: December 11, 2019 6:45 PM IST
tata sky watch

Tata Sky recently became the leading DTH service provider in the country. It beat Dish TV by adding more subscribers in the quarter. It’s growth can be owed to the introduction of new and unique features not available from rival players. While it does offer channel packs, discount on set-top box, the one area where it leapfrogs rivals is with services. One such service offered by Tata Sky to its customers has to do with over-the-top content. Called Tata Sky Watch, the service allows users to enhance their DTH experience without much hassle.

What is Tata Sky Watch and how does it work?

The Tata Sky Watch is a service that allows DTH users to access their cable TV channels and TV shows from OTT platforms through the web. The real advantage of this service is that it allows users to watch their favorite content even when they don’t have access to their TV screen. If you miss out on your favorite shows then you can use Tata Sky Watch to catch up on them from anywhere. The service works to access these channels through devices like phones, laptops and even web.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

You can access Tata Sky Watch service either from the web or through the Tata Sky mobile app. The app comes built with the Watch service and customers don’t need to download a separate application. By logging into the application, Tata Sky subscribers get option to watch Live TV, OTT content like movies or TV shows and more. Alternatively, subscribers can watch these content through the website as well. The service is mainly designed as a way to catch up on the episodes they might have missed in the last seven days.

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

Also Read

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

With Tata Sky Watch service, you will be able to catch up on all the episodes of TV shows that you would have missed in the last seven days. However, you must know that the only channels available are the ones that you have subscribed to as part of this service. According to Telecom Talk, the service also reportedly includes some movies under the premium banner. In order to watch these movies, Tata Sky subscribers will have to pay. While it is no Netflix, the service seems like a great way to catch up on content that you missed.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 6:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 11, 2019 6:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows
News
Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows
Asus Zenfone Max M2, Max M1 series prices slashed

Deals

Asus Zenfone Max M2, Max M1 series prices slashed

Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform

Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows

News

Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows
Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

News

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
Tata Sky introduces 2 new add-on Hindi packs

News

Tata Sky introduces 2 new add-on Hindi packs
Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature
Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs

News

Tata Sky adds Kannada monthly and long term packs

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने जियोफोन यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया 75 रुपये वाला नया रिचार्ज प्लान

भारत ने निगरानी उपग्रह RISAT-2BR1 को कक्षा में भेजा, देश की सुरक्षा होगी और पुख्ता

Syska ने भारत में Smart Tube Light को 1,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

8 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन स्मार्टफोन्स में चलाएं PUBG Mobile Lite

Realme 5s, Realme 3 Pro और Realme 5 Pro समेत इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform
News
Google releases Android 10 OS for the Android TV platform
Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows

News

Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out
Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 26
Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details

News

Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details