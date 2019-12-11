Tata Sky Watch lets subscribers watch live TV, catch up on missed shows

Tata Sky recently became the leading DTH service provider in the country. It beat Dish TV by adding more subscribers in the quarter. It’s growth can be owed to the introduction of new and unique features not available from rival players. While it does offer channel packs, discount on set-top box, the one area where it leapfrogs rivals is with services. One such service offered by Tata Sky to its customers has to do with over-the-top content. Called Tata Sky Watch, the service allows users to enhance their DTH experience without much hassle.

What is Tata Sky Watch and how does it work?

The Tata Sky Watch is a service that allows DTH users to access their cable TV channels and TV shows from OTT platforms through the web. The real advantage of this service is that it allows users to watch their favorite content even when they don’t have access to their TV screen. If you miss out on your favorite shows then you can use Tata Sky Watch to catch up on them from anywhere. The service works to access these channels through devices like phones, laptops and even web.

You can access Tata Sky Watch service either from the web or through the Tata Sky mobile app. The app comes built with the Watch service and customers don’t need to download a separate application. By logging into the application, Tata Sky subscribers get option to watch Live TV, OTT content like movies or TV shows and more. Alternatively, subscribers can watch these content through the website as well. The service is mainly designed as a way to catch up on the episodes they might have missed in the last seven days.

With Tata Sky Watch service, you will be able to catch up on all the episodes of TV shows that you would have missed in the last seven days. However, you must know that the only channels available are the ones that you have subscribed to as part of this service. According to Telecom Talk, the service also reportedly includes some movies under the premium banner. In order to watch these movies, Tata Sky subscribers will have to pay. While it is no Netflix, the service seems like a great way to catch up on content that you missed.