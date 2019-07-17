comscore Tata Sky Watch service brings over 400 live TV channels to subscribers
Tata Sky Watch service brings over 400 live TV channels to subscribers: All you need to know

Tata Sky Watch lets you stream over 400 live TV channels and more. Here is everything you to need to know about the service.

  Published: July 17, 2019 12:36 PM IST
DTH operator Tata Sky has been very aggressive with its offering. Besides offering a DTH connection, it also has an app where you can watch live TV. The company also recently introduced Tata Sky Binge where you get Amazon Fire TV Stick for free, and access to OTT content platform. Now, a new service called Tata Sky Watch has been introduced, allowing users to stream over 400 live TV and more on their web browser (first reported by TelecomTalk). Here is everything you need to know.

Tata Sky Watch: How to access the service

To be able to stream live TV on Tata Sky Watch, you need to be a Tata Sky Subscriber. Next, you need to visit watch.tatasky.com on your desktop or PC. On the site, you will find “login” button on the top right. Enter your subscriber ID or the linked mobile number and click on continue.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for authentication. You can enter this OTP and click continue, or there is an option to login with Tata Sky password too. Once authentication is successful, you will be logged in.

Tata Sky Watch: Channel list and other features

Once logged in, you will find five sub-sections on the top – Home, Live TV, On Demand, Watchlist and My Box. Live TV includes all channels that are a part of your subscription. On Demand includes TV shows, movies, and shorts (short clips from popular shows). Watchlist is where you can add your favorite shows or movies that you want to watch later.

Finally, you have My Box, which is nothing but a program guide. Here, you can sort date for up to 4 days from today, and filter channels based on categories and languages. This is give you an idea of what shows are going to air on a particular channel and at what time.

Tata Sky Watch also includes catch up TV where you can watch your favorite TV show episodes for up to past 7 days. This comes handy, just in case you missed watching it for the past 2-3 days.

