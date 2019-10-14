comscore Tata Sky will discontinue video-on-demand service on October 31
Tata Sky will discontinue video-on-demand service on October 31: How to continue watching on-demand content

Tata Sky has announced plans to discontinue its video-on-demand service on October 31. The company is asking customers to transition to mobile apps and web services.

  Published: October 14, 2019 2:26 PM IST
Tata Sky became the largest DTH service provider in the country at the end of second quarter of this year. The operator added 30 lakh new customers to beat Dish TV as the market leader. Now, it seems that the success will allow one service to continue for few more days on the platform. The operator has announced that it will postpone planned discontinuation of its video on demand (VOD) service from the platform. The service is currently available to HD+/PVR customers of the DTH service.

According to DreamDTH, Tata Sky planned to discontinue the service on October 14. However, it has now planned to discontinue the service from its HD+/PVR set-top boxes from October 31, 2019. The information was reportedly sent by the company to its customers in a latest SMS message. It is asking customers to download the Tata Sky Mobile app instead to experience the latest on-demand content. The operator has reportedly launched a new Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) feature in place of outgoing VOD service.

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market; adds 30 lakh customers in second quarter

With TVOD service, Tata Sky subscribers will be able to watch the movies on the go through the mobile app or using Binge service. It will also be available on the web at watch.tatasky.com. The Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) service lets customers rent a movie. There is an option called “Premium Movies on Rent” and a trail of all the available movies will appear. Tata Sky customers can also purchase premium movies using the mobile app for Android. Alternately, they can use SMS or log on to watch.tatasky.com.

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price slashed by Rs 400: All you need to know

Since the new tariff regime came into effect, Tata Sky has been revamping its offering and introducing new options to stay ahead of its rival. The new plans and offers seem to have worked for the company which has now became the leader in the market. According to latest TRAI data, Tata Sky has a market share of 32 percent in the DTH market. It is followed by Dish TV with 31 percent market share and Airtel Digital TV with a market share of 23 percent. Both Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV are expected to announce a merger soon.

  Published Date: October 14, 2019 2:26 PM IST

