Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

In a move to regain customers, Tata Sky will now switch off quite a few channels to cut monthly bills for almost 70 lakh (7 million) subscribers. This is because the popular DTH operator lost over 15 lakh (1.5 million) subscriber in the last 60 days due to high pricing. These people were mostly subscribers with a monthly billing of less than Rs 400, who failed to renew their subscriptions or simply cancelled their subscription calling it unaffordable. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999; offers free access to premium OTT apps

As reported by ET, The company’s analytics team found that almost 70 percent of 5 million subscribers who logged in to the Tata Sky website or app in May wanted to drop channels in order to reduce their monthly bills. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

“One million inactive subscribers came back to our platform in March, once the lockdown was implemented. However, 1 million went out in April and another half a million didn’t recharge in May,” said Harit Nagpal, Managing Director of Tata Sky. Also Read - Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH operators offering instant credit: Here are details

“The analytics showed which customers were vulnerable and finding it difficult to pay. So, rather than losing customers entirely, we decided to drop some packs and channels and reduce their monthly bills,” Nagpal explained. “So, for the first time, we will use analytics to downgrade and not up-sell packs.”

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Now, in a bid to reduce their monthly bills, Tata Sky has identified 6-7 million of its 18 million subscribers who will get the benefit. These customers are mainly those who have a monthly billing of Rs 350 monthly or less. This rationalisation exercise will save them Rs 60-100 per month.

While many would still want these channels in their pack, so these customers can simply give a missed call to Tata Sky’s number to retain the channels. The DTH operator has already started notifying customers with a 15-day notice of the change in their packs.