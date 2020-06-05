comscore Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Sky will remove channels to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
News

Tata Sky will remove channels to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

News

Tata Sky has lost over 15 lakh (1.5 million) subscriber in the last 60 days due to high pricing.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 6:57 PM IST
tata sky

In a move to regain customers, Tata Sky will now switch off quite a few channels to cut monthly bills for almost 70 lakh (7 million) subscribers. This is because the popular DTH operator lost over 15 lakh (1.5 million) subscriber in the last 60 days due to high pricing. These people were mostly subscribers with a monthly billing of less than Rs 400, who failed to renew their subscriptions or simply cancelled their subscription calling it unaffordable. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999; offers free access to premium OTT apps

As reported by ET, The company’s analytics team found that almost 70 percent of 5 million subscribers who logged in to the Tata Sky website or app in May wanted to drop channels in order to reduce their monthly bills. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

“One million inactive subscribers came back to our platform in March, once the lockdown was implemented. However, 1 million went out in April and another half a million didn’t recharge in May,” said Harit Nagpal, Managing Director of Tata Sky. Also Read - Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH operators offering instant credit: Here are details

“The analytics showed which customers were vulnerable and finding it difficult to pay. So, rather than losing customers entirely, we decided to drop some packs and channels and reduce their monthly bills,” Nagpal explained. “So, for the first time, we will use analytics to downgrade and not up-sell packs.”

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Now, in a bid to reduce their monthly bills, Tata Sky has identified 6-7 million of its 18 million subscribers who will get the benefit. These customers are mainly those who have a monthly billing of Rs 350 monthly or less. This rationalisation exercise will save them Rs 60-100 per month.

While many would still want these channels in their pack, so these customers can simply give a missed call to Tata Sky’s number to retain the channels. The DTH operator has already started notifying customers with a 15-day notice of the change in their packs.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2020 6:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
News
Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

News

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

News

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

News

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

News

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

News

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999

Deals

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999
Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

News

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer
d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

News

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown
d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

News

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

हिंदी समाचार

Telegram New Features : प्राइवेसी और सिक्योरिटी के लिए टेलीग्राम ने जोड़े नए फीचर्स

Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन में क्या होंगे फीचर, जानिए किस कीमत पर हो सकता है लॉन्च

Airtel में हिस्सेदारी खरीद सकता है अमेजन, दोनों कंपनियों के बीच चल रही बातचीत

Mi Notebook का रिटेल बॉक्स टीज, Horizon Edition भी लॉन्च करेगा शाओमी

Nokia 125 और Nokia 150 फीचर फोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
News
Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

News

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan
Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

News

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform
Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

News

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom
Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

News

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store