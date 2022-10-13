Tata Tiago EV bags 10,000 bookings in 1 day, extends introductory pricing: Here's how to book

Tata Motors has announced that the Tiago EV, its newest entrant in its EV family, has received over 10,000 bookings and the car maker has also extended the special introductory pricing, starting from Rs 8.49 Lakh (All India – Ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers. Also Read - Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10: Check booking amount, delivery date and more

Extending the introductory offer Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers.” Also Read - Tiago EV vs Tigor EV vs Nexon EV: Price, driving range compared

Here’s how to book Tata Tiago EV

· Booking can be done with an amount of Rs 21,000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on https://tiagoev.tatamotors.com/ Also Read - Tata Tiago EV launched: Check variant wise price, range, availability and more

· The Tiago ev will be on display across leading malls across major cities in October 2022

· Customer test drives will be available from late December 2022, onwards.

· Deliveries of the Tiago ev will commence from January 2023 onwards.

· The time, date along with the variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle.

· Production of 24kWh battery pack variants been prioritized based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery

Tata Tiago EV Range

The Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options powering the EV. It gets a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. There is also a smaller battery pack with 19.2 kWh providing a range of 250 km. The EV gets four charging options. It can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger as well.

Tata Tiago EV Interior And Features

In terms of design, the Tiago EV is similar to the ICE-powered Tiago, which received a facelift in 2020. The Tiago EV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. The EV gets multi-mode regen braking that was first introduced with the Nexon EV Max. The Tiago EV gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control. For safety, the electric car gets ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder.