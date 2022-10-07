comscore Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10: Check booking amount, delivery date and more here
Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10: Check booking amount, delivery date and more

The Tata Tiago EV, which has been launched at a special introductory price, starting from Rs 8.49 Lakh (all India - ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 customers.

Highlights

  • Tata Tiago EV was launched at a starting price Rs 8.49L.
  • Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10.
  • Deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV will commence from January 2023 onwards.
  • Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options powering the EV.
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10: Check booking amount, delivery date and more

Tata Motors on Friday announced booking details for its newest entrant in its EV family, the Tata Tiago EV, which has been launched at a special introductory price, starting from Rs 8.49 Lakh (all India – ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 customers, of which 2000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Bookings for Tiago.ev will open on 10th October at 12:00 noon and it can be done with an amount of Rs 21,000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on www.Tiago.ev.tatamotors.com Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 this festive season on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more: Details here

Booking details

· The Tata Tiago EV will be on display across leading malls across major cities in October 2022 Also Read - Tata Nexon to Tata Punch: Top 5 best-selling Tata cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

· Customer test drives will be available from late December 2022, onwards. Also Read - Tiago EV vs Tigor EV vs Nexon EV: Price, driving range compared

· Deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV will commence from January 2023 onwards.

· The time, date along with the variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle.

· Production of 24kWh battery pack variants been prioritized based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery

“The Tiago.ev is a fun electric trendsetter, a segment first disruptor which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership. It will be the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, that are usually offered in more premium cars. The Tiago.ev has received a phenomenal response from our customers. Most of the queries have been on the 24kWh battery pack variant, and we have prioritised its production to meet the customer requirement,” Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said in a statement.

Tata Tiago EV Range

The Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options powering the EV. It gets a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. There is also a smaller battery pack with 19.2 kWh providing a range of 250 km. The EV gets four charging options. It can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger as well.

Tata Tiago EV Interior And Features

In terms of design, the Tiago EV is similar to the ICE-powered Tiago, which received a facelift in 2020. The Tiago EV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. The EV gets multi-mode regen braking that was first introduced with the Nexon EV Max. The Tiago EV gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control. For safety, the electric car gets ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 2:05 PM IST
