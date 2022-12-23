Tata Tiago EV prices set to go up by 4 percent in January: Check expected new price here

Tata Motors back in September launched its electric car Tata Tiago EV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh as their third passenger electric vehicle in India, after the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. Now, the car maker has announced that it will hike prices of the Tiago EV by three to four percent. The exact amount will be announced in January and should take the price of the Tiago EV up by Rs 30,000-35,000. Also Read - Tata Motors hikes price for its passenger vehicles in India: Check details here

The Tata Tiago EVs prices range between Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant one chooses. The most expensive variant, i.e., the XZ+ Tech Lux variant, comes with a 7.2kW AC charger and offers an MIDC range of 315 km. Also Read - Tata Tiago NRG CNG to launch in India soon: Here’s what we know so far

Tata Tiago EV Battery

The Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options powering the EV. It gets a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. There is also a smaller battery pack with 19.2 kWh providing a range of 250 km. The EV gets four charging options. It can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger as well. Also Read - Tata Tiago EV bags 10,000 bookings in 1 day, extends introductory pricing: Check price, specs and more

Tata Tiago EV Interior And Features

In terms of design, the Tiago EV is similar to the ICE-powered Tiago, which received a facelift in 2020. The Tiago EV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. The EV gets multi-mode regen braking that was first introduced with the Nexon EV Max. The Tiago EV gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control. For safety, the electric car gets ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder.