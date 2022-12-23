comscore Tata Tiago EV prices set to go up by 4 percent in January: Check expected new price here
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Tiago Ev Prices Set To Go Up By 4 Percent In January Check Expected New Price Here
News

Tata Tiago EV prices set to go up by 4 percent in January: Check expected new price here

News

The Tata Tiago EVs prices range between Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant one chooses.

Highlights

  • Tata Motors back in September launched its electric car Tata Tiago EV in the Indian.
  • The exact amount will be announced in January.
  • The Tata Tiago EVs prices range between Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.
Tata Tiago EV 2022

Tata Tiago EV prices set to go up by 4 percent in January: Check expected new price here

Tata Motors back in September launched its electric car Tata Tiago EV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh as their third passenger electric vehicle in India, after the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. Now, the car maker has announced that it will hike prices of the Tiago EV by three to four percent. The exact amount will be announced in January and should take the price of the Tiago EV up by Rs 30,000-35,000. Also Read - Tata Motors hikes price for its passenger vehicles in India: Check details here

The Tata Tiago EVs prices range between Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant one chooses. The most expensive variant, i.e., the XZ+ Tech Lux variant, comes with a 7.2kW AC charger and offers an MIDC range of 315 km. Also Read - Tata Tiago NRG CNG to launch in India soon: Here’s what we know so far

tata tiago ev, tiago ev, tata tiago ev review, tiago ev review, tata tiago, tata tiago ev price, tata tiago ev launch, tata tiago ev range, tiago ev price, tata tiago ev review in hindi, tata tiago ev 2022, tata tiago ev features, tata tiago electric car, tiago ev range, tiago electric, tiago ev launch, tata tiago ev launch date in india, tata tiago ev car, tiago, tata tiago ev price in india, tiago ev 2022, tata tiago electric, tata tiago ev 2022 price, tiago ev car

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV Battery

The Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options powering the EV. It gets a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. There is also a smaller battery pack with 19.2 kWh providing a range of 250 km. The EV gets four charging options. It can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger as well. Also Read - Tata Tiago EV bags 10,000 bookings in 1 day, extends introductory pricing: Check price, specs and more

Tata Tiago EV Interior And Features

In terms of design, the Tiago EV is similar to the ICE-powered Tiago, which received a facelift in 2020. The Tiago EV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. The EV gets multi-mode regen braking that was first introduced with the Nexon EV Max. The Tiago EV gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control. For safety, the electric car gets ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2022 11:07 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Moto G53 will come with triple cameras in Indian/Global regions
Mobiles
Moto G53 will come with triple cameras in Indian/Global regions
Top mobile games launching in 2023

Photo Gallery

Top mobile games launching in 2023

Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

News

Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

Vivo S16 series launches with Android 13

Mobiles

Vivo S16 series launches with Android 13

Ola starts rolling out MoveOS 3 in India: Check details

automobile

Ola starts rolling out MoveOS 3 in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Tiago EV prices set to go up by 4 percent in January: Check expected new price here

Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

Ola starts rolling out MoveOS 3 in India: Check details

Apple may equip its augmented reality headset with gyroscope, here is why

Airtel 5G Plus launched in Vizag, here is how to use service

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?