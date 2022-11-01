Tata group is reportedly increasing the number of female workers at its electronics factory in southern India. The plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu already has thousands of women workers working in the iPhone’s components business. This includes iPhone parts such as cases. Now within the next 18 to 24 months, the plant is said to set up new production lines having over 45,000 new workers. Also Read - How to block a phone number on iPhone, Android smartphone: A step-by-step guide

Tata to hire more women workers at the iPhone parts plant

A plant owned by the Tata group in Tamil Nadu deals in the iPhone components sector. It currently employs 10,000 workers and most of them are women. The Indian giant is now said to add up to 45,000 more workers, all of them women. This is said to help Tata win more business from Apple, as reported by Bloomberg.

The salt-to-software conglomerate is one of the companies that's benefiting from Apple's new expansion plans beyond China. China, which is still affected by the Covid-19 emergency, is no more a viable option for Apple for its product manufacturing.

The Californian giant is now trying to expand its production and manufacturing beyond China, and India is one of the key regions that it plans to take its production to. There’s a plant in Tamil Nadu that makes iPhone components such as casings.

The plant has 500 acres of land and Tata hired about 5,000 women from different areas including the indigenous tribal communities. With more women workers, Indian companies like Tata appear to improve the country’s gender imbalance in the workforce.

Reportedly, the women workers at the Tamil Nadu factory get a gross salary of over Rs 16,000, which is 40 percent more than the industry average in India for employees who use hands or tools for assembly. The workforce at the factory is given free food and lodging, with plans to offer education and training.