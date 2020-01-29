comscore Tata’s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh
Tata’s first electric SUV 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

The electric car uses Tata's Ziptron EV technology with the electric motor producing power of 129bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. The motor can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 1:48 PM IST
Tata Motors has launched its first ever all-electric compact SUV in India called the Tata Nexon EV. With almost similar looks as the Tata Nexon 2020 facelift model, the Nexon EV comes at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Tata Nexon EV will be offered in three variants – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ LUX. The all-electric Nexon was unveiled last month, but now the prices are official. While the entry-level XM variant can be purchased at Rs 13.99 lakh ex-showroom price, the top-end XZ+ LUX model goes up to Rs 15.99 lakh.

The Nexon EV is fueled by an IP67-rated 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery which can be charged in 8-9 hours using a conventional 15A AC charger. The company claims fast charging with a DC fast charger that can fill up the battery up to 80 percent in one hour. It promises an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge.

The electric car uses Tata’s Ziptron EV technology with the electric motor producing power of 129bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. The motor can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds. Other than being all-electric, the Nexon EV is also feature-rich smart car with almost 35 connectivity features courtesy the in-house ZConnect suite. The car gets a fully-digital instrument cluster along with a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. There is also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support onboard.

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 1:48 PM IST

