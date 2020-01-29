Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

Tata Motors has launched its first ever all-electric compact SUV in India called the Tata Nexon EV. With almost similar looks as the Tata Nexon 2020 facelift model, the Nexon EV comes at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Tata Nexon EV will be offered in three variants – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ LUX. The all-electric Nexon was unveiled last month, but now the prices are official. While the entry-level XM variant can be purchased at Rs 13.99 lakh ex-showroom price, the top-end XZ+ LUX model goes up to Rs 15.99 lakh.

The Nexon EV is fueled by an IP67-rated 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery which can be charged in 8-9 hours using a conventional 15A AC charger. The company claims fast charging with a DC fast charger that can fill up the battery up to 80 percent in one hour. It promises an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge.

The electric car uses Tata’s Ziptron EV technology with the electric motor producing power of 129bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. The motor can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds. Other than being all-electric, the Nexon EV is also feature-rich smart car with almost 35 connectivity features courtesy the in-house ZConnect suite. The car gets a fully-digital instrument cluster along with a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. There is also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support onboard.