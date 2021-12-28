comscore Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches
Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches

Taxpayers complain of not being able to file returns as the website shows a number of technical glitches and often crashes. The last day to file the ITR for AY21-22 is December 31, which was extended from July 31.

As the deadline for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) nears, December 31 2021, taxpayers are getting agitated. In the last few days, people have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to report glitches they are facing on the new income tax website, launched earlier this year. Hashtags such as #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately started trending on the microblogging site. Also Read - Check how you can save tax by simply buying an electric vehicle

Taxpayers complain of not being able to file returns as the website shows a number of technical glitches and often crashes. The last day to file the ITR for AY21-22 is December 31, which was extended from July 31. Due to technical glitches that the website is showing, taxpayers are demanding an ITR filing deadline extension. Also Read - Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

Meanwhile, Income Tax India reminds users of the deadline and urges them to file their returns by December 31, 2021. “Dear Taxpayers! Do remember to file your Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22 within the extended due date of 31st December 2021. Don’t wait, File NOW! Pl visit: http://incometax.gov.in #FileNow #ITR,” the post reads. Also Read - New Income Tax website shows login error, more glitches: Nirmala Sitharaman asks Infosys to fix issues

Let’s a look at some of the issues that taxpayers are facing.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 9:43 PM IST

News

News

News

Mobiles

Best Sellers