TCL has launched new 4K AI TVs in India, which ship with Android Pie OS. The newly launched TCL TVs also use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver a better TV viewing experience. TCL has unveiled three TVs, which includes P8S, P8E and P8. The P8S TV line up includes 65-inch and 55-inch models, while the P8E TV series offers 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch variants. The P8 TV line up comes in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sizes.

TCL says that its latest smart TVs will give hands-free controls of not only the TV, but other Smart Home devices. The P8S TV series is the most premium offering from the company, and the prices start from 44,990. All the P8S TCL TVs feature a bezel-less full-screen design and a metallic frame. The P8 models come with a starting price of Rs 27,990. Furthermore, the base variant of P8E TV series will cost you Rs 29,990.

TCL claims the LED UHD Android TVs works seamlessly without the use of remote control, owing to AI. The TVs use AI Fairfield Technology, which should help enhance the image and sound engineering. Additionally, there is also a Sports mode. The TVs also come integrated with Netflix and YouTube. The company says that users can access the expansive gallery of TCL, owing to its content partnerships with leaders like Hotstar, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji, and more. Besides, the company recently launched a P8E 4K Smart TV, which is priced at Rs 40,990 in India.

“The series from the house of TCL is a testament to the brand’s key focus on the Indian market and will strengthen its foothold in the Smart Home Appliances category. Riding at the back of its unrivalled 38-years of legacy, TCL is driven by a vision of introducing cutting-edge innovations to usher the Indian users into smart and intuitive living. One should anticipate more such launches in the Smart Home appliances technology by TCL. Geared up for the unveiling, TCL will be hosting live-demo sessions for the audience to showcase the futuristic technology of AI-enabled seamless voice controls of not only the TV but also every connected smart home appliance.” TCL said.