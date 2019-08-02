comscore TCL launches new 4K AI TVs with Android Pie, prices start from Rs 27,990
  • Home
  • News
  • TCL 4K AI TVs with Android 9 Pie launched in India, prices start from Rs 27,990
News

TCL 4K AI TVs with Android 9 Pie launched in India, prices start from Rs 27,990

News

TCL has unveiled three TVs in India, which includes P8S, P8E and P8. The P8S TV series is the most premium offering from the company, and the prices start from 44,990.

  • Published: August 2, 2019 4:04 PM IST
TCL P8 TV

TCL has launched new 4K AI TVs in India, which ship with Android Pie OS. The newly launched TCL TVs also use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver a better TV viewing experience. TCL has unveiled three TVs, which includes P8S, P8E and P8. The P8S TV line up includes 65-inch and 55-inch models, while the P8E TV series offers 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch variants. The P8 TV line up comes in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sizes.

TCL says that its latest smart TVs will give hands-free controls of not only the TV, but other Smart Home devices. The P8S TV series is the most premium offering from the company, and the prices start from 44,990. All the P8S TCL TVs feature a bezel-less full-screen design and a metallic frame. The P8 models come with a starting price of Rs 27,990. Furthermore, the base variant of P8E TV series will cost you Rs 29,990.

TCL P8E 4K AI Android 9 Pie-based Smart TV launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Also Read

TCL P8E 4K AI Android 9 Pie-based Smart TV launched in India: Price, specifications and features

TCL claims the LED UHD Android TVs works seamlessly without the use of remote control, owing to AI. The TVs use AI Fairfield Technology, which should help enhance the image and sound engineering. Additionally, there is also a Sports mode. The TVs also come integrated with Netflix and YouTube. The company says that users can access the expansive gallery of TCL, owing to its content partnerships with leaders like Hotstar, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji, and more. Besides, the company recently launched a P8E 4K Smart TV, which is priced at Rs 40,990 in India.

Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000: Xiaomi, MarQ, Thomson and more

Also Read

Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000: Xiaomi, MarQ, Thomson and more

“The series from the house of TCL is a testament to the brand’s key focus on the Indian market and will strengthen its foothold in the Smart Home Appliances category. Riding at the back of its unrivalled 38-years of legacy, TCL is driven by a vision of introducing cutting-edge innovations to usher the Indian users into smart and intuitive living. One should anticipate more such launches in the Smart Home appliances technology by TCL. Geared up for the unveiling, TCL will be hosting live-demo sessions for the audience to showcase the futuristic technology of AI-enabled seamless voice controls of not only the TV but also every connected smart home appliance.” TCL said.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 2, 2019 4:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment
Features
Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment
ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

News

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

Monument Valley 3 in works; ustwo games starts development

Gaming

Monument Valley 3 in works; ustwo games starts development

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

News

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

Lightyear One is an electric car with five square meters of solar panels

News

Lightyear One is an electric car with five square meters of solar panels

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990

News

TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990
ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

News

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users
Aiwa unveils new smart LED TVs and audio products in India: All you need to know

News

Aiwa unveils new smart LED TVs and audio products in India: All you need to know
Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

News

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more
Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Action एक बार फिर हुआ लीक, दो कलर में दिखाई दिया स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 में हो सकता है रिवर्सेबल वायरलैस चार्जिंग

BSNL ने Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा डेली 500MB अधिक डाटा

Vodafone के 255 रुपये के Prepaid Plan में हुए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 2.5GB डेली डाटा

Tata Sky Binge : 250 रुपये वाले प्लान के साथ मिलते हैं ये सारे बेनिफिट्स

News

TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990
News
TCL launches new 4K AI TVs in India, prices start from Rs 27,990
Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8

News

Realme to launch 64MP quad-camera tech on August 8
OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

News

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro
ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

News

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users
You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

News

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal