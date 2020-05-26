TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar gets iF DESIGN AWARD

TCL Electronics, which is one of the leading companies in the global television industry and the consumer electronics market, has announced that it has won the iF DESIGN 2020 AWARD for the TCL 9 Series RAY•DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmos. It uses TCL’s Innovative Acoustic Reflector Technology. Also Read - Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; check details

TCL 9 Series RAY – DANZ soundbar Features and Specifications

The model is equipped with four speakers, two of which are displayed on the front panel. These are responsible for reproducing the signals of the central channel. The other two, voicing the effects of ambient sound, are located at the ends of the casing and loaded on special waveguides that provide the necessary radiation pattern.

This solution helps provide Dolby Atmos format support without additional signal processing. Each of the four speakers receives current from its own 30-watt amplifier. The package also includes an active wireless subwoofer with a 16.5 cm speaker and a built-in output of 150 watts. Connecting sources is possible via an optical input, HDMI port, 3.5 mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 4.2, there is also an HDMI ARC output.

This soundbar also includes a compact 300-watt subwoofer. It also has a 3.1 system that uses two drivers on the sides. That directs the sound to a reflector on each side of the soundbar simulating a third front speaker. In total, it can achieve 240W audio output power.

TCL, winning the iF DESIGN AWARD is a remarkable milestone for the company. The firm now seeks to become a leader in functional and innovative soundbar design. Expanding the TCL brand into new markets and also opening up exciting new possibilities for the future.

“TCL aims to take advantage of its strong capabilities in audio and vertical integration to deliver superior audio quality to consumers at home. And we also continue to improve people’s lives through smart products and premium experiences,” said the company’s CEO.