TCL working on five devices with flexible displays: Report

While 5G is a big bet for several carriers and smartphone manufactures this year, foldable smartphones too are going to be all the rage in 2019. Samsung for example, is set to flaunt its foldable smartphone at its grand Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for February 20. Huawei is also expected to unwrap the same evolving technology at MWC 2019. Others brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo are also in the same line.

Now, a fresh report claims that TCL, which is best known for budget televisions, is also working on devices that will employ flexible displays. Interestingly, the Chinese company is working on as many as five devices with flexible screens, which includes two tablets, two smartphones, and a flexible smartwatch. This information is based on TCL renders and patent image filings obtained by CNET.

Separately, Nubia is also expected to launch a wearable device with a flexible screen. The cited source also asserted that the Chinese company could change its plan of launching flexible devices in future or totally scrap it. The information on when TCL is planning to launch and release the mentioned devices in the market is also unknown. However, the source also claims that the executive of the company had earlier mentioned to them that TCL will unwrap its first foldable device in the year 2020.

Besides, Samsung is all set to show off its Galaxy S10 lineup at this week’s event in San Francisco on February 20. The company is also widely rumored to take the wraps off its foldable smartphone, which could be labeled as Galaxy X, Galaxy F, Galaxy Flex or Galaxy Fold. Rumors suggest that the device would open like a book and look like a tablet, and when it’s closed, one will be able to use it like a smartphone. It will leverage a new display technology called Infinity Flex Display.