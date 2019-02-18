comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • TCL working on five devices with flexible displays: Report
News

TCL working on five devices with flexible displays: Report

News

One of the foldable devices in the pipeline can be folded into a smartwatch.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 12:55 PM IST
TCL foldable devices

Photo credit: CNET

While 5G is a big bet for several carriers and smartphone manufactures this year, foldable smartphones too are going to be all the rage in 2019. Samsung for example, is set to flaunt its foldable smartphone at its grand Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for February 20. Huawei is also expected to unwrap the same evolving technology at MWC 2019. Others brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo are also in the same line.

Now, a fresh report claims that TCL, which is best known for budget televisions, is also working on devices that will employ flexible displays. Interestingly, the Chinese company is working on as many as five devices with flexible screens, which includes two tablets, two smartphones, and a flexible smartwatch. This information is based on TCL renders and patent image filings obtained by CNET.

Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

Also Read

Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

Separately, Nubia is also expected to launch a wearable device with a flexible screen. The cited source also asserted that the Chinese company could change its plan of launching flexible devices in future or totally scrap it. The information on when TCL is planning to launch and release the mentioned devices in the market is also unknown. However, the source also claims that the executive of the company had earlier mentioned to them that TCL will unwrap its first foldable device in the year 2020.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review

Besides, Samsung is all set to show off its Galaxy S10 lineup at this week’s event in San Francisco on February 20. The company is also widely rumored to take the wraps off its foldable smartphone, which could be labeled as Galaxy X, Galaxy F, Galaxy Flex or Galaxy Fold. Rumors suggest that the device would open like a book and look like a tablet, and when it’s closed, one will be able to use it like a smartphone. It will leverage a new display technology called Infinity Flex Display.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 12:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
UK says risk from Huawei's 5G equipment can be mitigated
thumb-img
News
Oppo 10x zoom tech to go into mass production soon
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out
thumb-img
News
Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event
News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event
Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

News

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

Realme 3 teaser video leaks

News

Realme 3 teaser video leaks

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event
TCL working on five devices with flexible displays: Report

News

TCL working on five devices with flexible displays: Report
UK says risk from Huawei's 5G equipment can be mitigated

News

UK says risk from Huawei's 5G equipment can be mitigated
Oppo 10x zoom tech to go into mass production soon

News

Oppo 10x zoom tech to go into mass production soon
Apple patent for foldable smartphone shows multiple designs

News

Apple patent for foldable smartphone shows multiple designs

हिंदी समाचार

Realme के CEO को चढ़ा बॉलीवुड फीवर, Gully Boy स्टाइल में किया Realme 3 के लॉन्च को टीज

ACT Fibernet अपने सभी ग्राहकों को दे रहा है 100जीबी डाटा फ्री

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Realme C1 से लेकर Galaxy S8 तक इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Redmi Y1 और Y1 Lite को मिली नई MIUI 10 स्टेबल अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 Pro भारत में मार्च में दे सकता है दस्तक

News

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report
News
Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event
Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat
Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

News

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report
ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data