TCL P8E 4K AI Android 9 Smart TV launched in India

Last week, we reported about Chinese electronics company TCL’s plans of launching AI-enabled smart TVs in India. TCL has finally launched the new 4K AI TV in India with handsfree AI voice search and a host of other features. It is India’s first Smart TV to run on Android 9 Pie OS. Called TCL P8E, here is all you need to know about the 4K AI Android 9 TV.

TCL P8E Smart TV price in India, availability

The TCL P8E Smart TV will be available in India for Rs 40,990. You will be able to buy it from Amazon India. The pricing is pretty aggressive considering the specifications and features you get. It will compete with smart TVs from Xiaomi, VU, Thomson, Blaupunkt and others.

TCL P8E Smart TV specifications

The Smart TV comes with a quad-core CPU under the hood, and a GPU with maximum frequency of 800MHz. To ensure snappy performance, you get 2GB of DDR3 RAM. There is also 16GB onboard storage which is good enough for installing apps and games. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G, Bluetooth, USB 2.0 and HDMI 2.0.

TCL P8E Smart TV features

As mentioned above, the TCL P8E is a smart TV that runs on Android 9 Pie OS. It comes with handsfree AI voice search with far-field technology. Powered by Google Assistant, you can ask weather updates, set reminders and much more. With voice search, you can turn the TV on and off, change channels, and more. The smart functionality also lets you control smart home devices. For instance, you can use your voice command to control smart lights, fans and other smart products at your place.

Also, being an Android Smart TV, you get access to Play Store, YouTube and other apps. You also get Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, ZEE5, Hotstar, Jio Cinema and other apps. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

“At TCL, we have been committed to delivering smart and innovative solutions that upgrades everyday living without causing a strain on one’s pocket. To the same end, we are excited to bring India’s very first 4K AI Android 9 Smart TV with Handsfree (Farfield) technology. The latest launch carries our 38 years of legacy forward, serving industry-leading innovations in AI & IoT to serve an integrated and immersive experience, within a price bracket that feels comfortable,” TCL India Country Manager Mr. Mike Chen said in a press release.