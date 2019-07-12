TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

TCL is preparing to challenge to Xiaomi, Samsung and LG in the smart TV market. The Chinese electronics company is preparing to bring advanced AI-enabled features in its latest range of smart TVs. BGR India has learnt that these new range of smart TVs could debut as soon as next week in India. The company is planning to announce a range of smart TVs with AI features on Monday as an attempt to establish itself in the country.

TCL planning new AI-enabled TV range for India

India, which has been a battleground for smartphone players for the past few years, is now becoming the mainstay for smart TV market. With the entry of Xiaomi around 17 months back, the smart TV market has exploded big time. There have been a number of new entrants like Thomson and Metz vying to win market share. Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce player Flipkart has also launched its own smart TV brand called MarQ to compete with Xiaomi and others. TCL doesn’t want to left be left behind in this race.

TCL’s plans leak after LG launched AI-enabled premium smart TVs in India this week. TCL is among the top two TV brand in the world. The new TVs will be different from existing range of TVs offering by the company in India. With the new TVs, TCL is planning to focus on AI and Internet of Things. This could mean that TCL’s next smart TVs in India will also act as hub for controlling all connected devices like smart bulb, thermostat and others. The source reveals that TCL is also looking for use of AI beyond voice actions on its TVs.

We have seen TV manufacturers use AI to enhance picture quality and TCL might adopt the same route. It could use IoT to deliver improved audio experience via connected speakers and peripherals. It needs to be seen how the Chinese company plans to transform its TV range in India. Xiaomi has already emerged as a big brand in India’s smart TV market. Thomson has been gaining ground in the segment as well. TCL, with its competitive product and price, has a chance to make a dent as well.