TCL planning two foldable devices to take on Samsung and Huawei

Chinese smartphone maker TCL is planning to join Samsung and Huawei to launch two foldable devices this year. The company showcased it foldable screen design at Mobile World Congress early this year. Now, it is reportedly preparing to bring two models with a foldable display design to the market. With Samsung and Huawei having showed their foldable smartphones and yet to ship the final product, TCL will be heading into a controversial product segment.

A new leak from Mobiel Kopen has already revealed the design of TCL‘s upcoming foldable device. The Dutch website reportedly received these product renders directly from TCL itself. The renders show that there are plans for two different phones. One of the device planned by TCL has a design that transforms from a tablet form factor to that of a phone. This design will be similar to the approach taken by Samsung and Huawei in the industry.

This particular device will feature a triple camera setup on the back. This camera setup will be aided by a flash while the front will have a single camera. The initial leaks suggested that TCL’s first foldable phone will come with a quad camera system. There is a possibility that this device might arrive as TCL Flextab when it becomes official this year.

The second design is said to be similar to that of the rumored Motorola RAZR foldable smartphone. This second foldable device will be identical to a traditional flip phone from the past. The difference being that it will have a touchscreen and offer a foldable display. The render shows that it will have a dual-camera setup on the back. The rumors indicate that this device will be priced around €1300 (around Rs 1,05,000). This will be cheaper than the rumored devices from Motorola and Xiaomi. TCL plans to launch Flextab this year while the second device might arrive early next year.