TCL, which is among the top TV manufacturers globally, has unveiled its first smartphone at IFA 2019 tech show. The newly launched TCL Plex phone offers a tall display, a Snapdragon SoC, triple cameras at the back and more. The TCL Plex will be available for purchase in Q4 2019 in Europe. The handset comes in two colors, including Obsidian Black and Opal White.

The price of the TCL smartphone will be around 329 Euro (approximately Rs 26,000). The company is yet to reveal availability details of the device. As for the specifications, the TCL Plex comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The new TCL Plex is yet another phone in the market with a punch-hole cutout. The device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset.

For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. At the back, TCL has added a triple camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor. It is paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also offers features like Super Night mode for better low-light photography.

There are several AI enhancements too for more color-accurate photos. With this device, one can shoot super slow-mo videos at up to 960fps. The setup is also assisted by two LED flashes. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There is also an option to expand the internal storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the software front, the handset ships with Android Pie operating system. As for the battery, the company has added a 3,820 mAh unit inside the TCL Plex with support for 18W fast charging tech. The new device from TCL also features a dedicated Smart Key. It offers support for a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as the T-Cast app.