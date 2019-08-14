Smart TV manufacturer TCL has just teamed up with (Over-The-Top) OTT services platform ZEE5 for content. According to the announcement, this partnership will ensure that all TCL Smart TVs have the ZEE5 app. The TCL Smart TV users will also have access to more than 1 lakh hours of content across 12 languages. In addition, TCL Smart TV users will also get 50 percent off on the ZEE5 subscription for a limited time.

TCL ZEE5 partnership details

The announcement revealed that TCL has been working on rapidly expanding its digital content library. The Smart TV maker has already teamed up with other OTT platforms including JioCinema, and Eros Now. On the other end, ZEE5 has also partnered with a number of hardware makers. Some of the names include Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, CloudWalker and more. The business head for ZEE5 India Manish Aggarwal issued a statement while announcing the partnership. Aggarwal added, “The growth of smart TV in India is on an all-time high. Increasing technological developments in television screens have enabled the viewers to enjoy an extensive choice of content anytime-anywhere.”

He went on to add, “With ZEE5 partnering with a global giant like TCL, it augments well for both the parties to be a part of this massive growth trajectory. We believe that entertainment should be made available to all at one click to ensure a seamless experience and we are rapidly scaling up the distribution strategy to make ZEE5 omnipresent.” Mike Chen, the Managing Director for TCL India also issued a statement.

Chen stated, “Entertainment being our topmost priority, we look forward to delivering more unique experiences in the living rooms of our consumers.” He continued, “ZEE5 brings innovative content in the digital world and we are extremely proud to collaborate with India’s fastest-growing platform. We hope that partnership with ZEE5 strengthens our influence.” The partnership is likely to make TCL Smart TVs a more lucrative offering in the future.