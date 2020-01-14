comscore MWC 2020: TCL plans to launch its smartphones | BGR India
TCL to launch its smartphones along with Alcatel devices at MWC 2020

TCL shared the invitation of the press conference online confirming the timing of the event. As per the invitation, the company will hold the press conference on February 22, 2020, in Barcelona.

  • Published: January 14, 2020 12:48 PM IST
Smartphone maker TCL seems to be working on a number of smartphones. The company confirmed that it is planning to hold a press conference at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 next month. TCL shared the invitation of the press conference online confirming the timing of the event. As per the invitation, the company will hold the press conference on February 22, 2020, in Barcelona. According to new information, the company is planning to launch a number of new smartphones at the press release. These new smartphones are likely to include new TCL branded smartphones and Alcatel devices.

MWC 2020: TCL press event details

After the launch, the company is likely to showcase the new products at its booth during the duration of MWC. For context, MWC will kick off on February 24 and will go on till February 27, 2020. The information comes just weeks after TCL revealed its plans to enter the smartphone market at CES 2020. As part of the plans, the company showcased its TCL 10 5G, TCL 10L, and TCL 10 Pro. The company also showcased its foldable smartphone along with other devices. It is possible that TCL will launch the foldable smartphone along with three other devices on the global stage.

Taking a look back, all three regular devices feature a quad-camera setup on the back. As per the estimates, the company is likely to feature upper-midrange SoC to flagship chips on its devices. In addition, beyond TCL, the company may also showcase new Alcatel devices, at MWC 2020. These devices include the Alcatel 3L, Alcatel 1S, and Alcatel 1V.

TCL did not share any more details about the event. A report from GSMArena indicated that it may either launch a new Alcatel range or focus on TCL 10 lineup. It is also likely that it may launch additional devices during MWC 2020. Regardless, the most interesting of the lot is likely to be the TCL foldable smartphone.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2020 12:48 PM IST

