comscore TCL TS3015 soundbar with 2.1 channel system launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India
News

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

News

TCL TS3015 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999.

  • Published: October 28, 2020 2:20 PM IST
TCL TS3015

TCL has introduced a new soundbar in the Indian market this week. It’s called the TCL TS3015 and it comes with wireless subwoofer. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the soundbar offers 2.1 channel support and packs multiple connectivity options. TCL has mostly catered to buyers in the TV segment in India and this is its first audio product in the country. And considering how the affordable soundbar segment has exploded with new brands. TCL felt it was the right time for them to enter the space. Also Read - TCL QLED TV with 8K and 4K resolution launched in India; specifications, features, price

TCL TS3015 soundbar features

Talking about the product, the TCL TS3015, for its price, offers a decent range of features. The 2.1 channel system promises sound output of 180W. The main highlight of the product has two audio channels that relay sound transmission to the woofer and vice-versa. Having a wireless subwoofer ensures you can keep it further away from the soundbar. Also Read - TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmos receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020

The flexibility goes a long way in making sure space constraint doesn’t deter you from buying it. Having said that, you still have to plug the device to a power socket. And it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing battery-powered soundbars in the market anytime soon. In terms of connectivity, the TCL TS3015 soundbar gives you plenty of them. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless streaming of music. HDMI Arc interface is there too. You can use the soundbar to pair with smartphone, tablet, and TVs of course. It comes in black colour and bundled with remote.

Other features like optical cable port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and TF card slot. With this, you can convert the soundbar into a standalone media player. At the sub-8K price point, the TS3015 soundbar from TCL offers quite a punch. And in the market it will compete with known brands like Xiaomi, JBL, BoAt, and Philips among others.

Meanwhile, TCL recently launched new 4K Smart TVs at affordable prices in India. The latest 2020 TCL 6-Series comes with mini-LED backlighting tech to offer better picture quality. It even has gaming-friendly features including 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and THX gaming mode to offer ultra-low-latency gaming mode. The company is offering QLED panels in the TCL 6 series with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 28, 2020 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India
News
TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India
OnePlus reportedly delays launch of OnePlus Watch

Wearables

OnePlus reportedly delays launch of OnePlus Watch

Avita launches budget laptop 'Essential' at Rs 17,990

Laptops

Avita launches budget laptop 'Essential' at Rs 17,990

Vivo may replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS on its phones

News

Vivo may replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS on its phones

Apple iPad 8th Gen review: A sweet second PC

Reviews

Apple iPad 8th Gen review: A sweet second PC

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

LG Wing, Velvet smartphones launched in India

OnePlus reportedly delays launch of OnePlus Watch

Vivo V20 SE could launch at a price of Rs 20,999 in India

Avast warns of 21 adware gaming apps on Google Play store

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India

News

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India
TCL 4K Smart TVs launched with 120Hz panel, Mini-LED backlighting

Smart TVs

TCL 4K Smart TVs launched with 120Hz panel, Mini-LED backlighting
TCL is offering discounts on its Smart TVs to celebrate its fourth anniversary

Smart TVs

TCL is offering discounts on its Smart TVs to celebrate its fourth anniversary
Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Features

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India
TCL QLED TV with 8K and 4K resolution launched in India

Smart TVs

TCL QLED TV with 8K and 4K resolution launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C15s स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, हो सकता है Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

Vivo के स्मार्टफोन में हो सकती है नए Origin OS की एंट्री, Funtouch OS की होगी छुट्टी!

LG Wing स्मार्टफोन दो डिस्प्ले और Snapdragon 765 चिपसेट के साथ 69,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Nokia 2.2 समेत इन स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा एंड्रॉयड अपडेट, देखिए लिस्ट

Xiaomi ला रहा है Mi Watch Lite स्मार्टवॉच, सामने आई ये अहम जानकारी

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India
News
TCL launches TS3015 soundbar with wireless subwoofer in India
LG Wing, Velvet smartphones launched in India

Mobiles

LG Wing, Velvet smartphones launched in India
OnePlus reportedly delays launch of OnePlus Watch

Wearables

OnePlus reportedly delays launch of OnePlus Watch
Vivo V20 SE could launch at a price of Rs 20,999 in India

Mobiles

Vivo V20 SE could launch at a price of Rs 20,999 in India
Avast warns of 21 adware gaming apps on Google Play store

Apps

Avast warns of 21 adware gaming apps on Google Play store

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers