TCL has introduced a new soundbar in the Indian market this week. It’s called the TCL TS3015 and it comes with wireless subwoofer. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the soundbar offers 2.1 channel support and packs multiple connectivity options. TCL has mostly catered to buyers in the TV segment in India and this is its first audio product in the country. And considering how the affordable soundbar segment has exploded with new brands. TCL felt it was the right time for them to enter the space. Also Read - TCL QLED TV with 8K and 4K resolution launched in India; specifications, features, price

TCL TS3015 soundbar features

Talking about the product, the TCL TS3015, for its price, offers a decent range of features. The 2.1 channel system promises sound output of 180W. The main highlight of the product has two audio channels that relay sound transmission to the woofer and vice-versa. Having a wireless subwoofer ensures you can keep it further away from the soundbar. Also Read - TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmos receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020

The flexibility goes a long way in making sure space constraint doesn’t deter you from buying it. Having said that, you still have to plug the device to a power socket. And it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing battery-powered soundbars in the market anytime soon. In terms of connectivity, the TCL TS3015 soundbar gives you plenty of them. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless streaming of music. HDMI Arc interface is there too. You can use the soundbar to pair with smartphone, tablet, and TVs of course. It comes in black colour and bundled with remote.

Other features like optical cable port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and TF card slot. With this, you can convert the soundbar into a standalone media player. At the sub-8K price point, the TS3015 soundbar from TCL offers quite a punch. And in the market it will compete with known brands like Xiaomi, JBL, BoAt, and Philips among others.

Meanwhile, TCL recently launched new 4K Smart TVs at affordable prices in India. The latest 2020 TCL 6-Series comes with mini-LED backlighting tech to offer better picture quality. It even has gaming-friendly features including 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and THX gaming mode to offer ultra-low-latency gaming mode. The company is offering QLED panels in the TCL 6 series with support for 120Hz refresh rate.