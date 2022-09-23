TCS employees to report back to office at least 3 days as WFH ends

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ended its work-from-home policy and asked about 80 percent of its employees to report back to the office at least three days a week. The new hybrid model will be mandatory according to the TCS’s email to its employees, which also stated that those at senior designations will be required to work in the office five days a week. Also Read - TCS likely to roll out e-passports in India by the end of 2022

"Senior leaders of TCS have been working from TCS offices for a while now and our customers are also visiting TCS offices. Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the TCS office for at least 3 days in a week," the email read, according to NDTV. TCS warned employees against non-compliance. "Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked… any non-compliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied," TCS said in the email.

The new mandate for employees falls in line with the 25×25 model that TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan announced back in May 2020. According to the plan, the company will call 25 percent of its workforce back to the office by 2025. The IT giant has not given a deadline for return to the office, but employees are advised to contact their managers and enquire about the arrangements for work-from-office.

According to TCS, the back-to-office call will also be a good opportunity for freshers who joined the company during the work-from-home period. A TCS spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the rosters for work-from-office will be based on project requirements and include a mix of freshers and experienced employees.

TCS’s rejig to the work model comes at a time when the IT industry is grappling with the problem of moonlighting. A hot topic right now, moonlighting means taking up a second job, typically secretly, while having permanent and regular employment. Nearly all IT companies, including Infosys, TCS, and Wipro, have called out the moonlighting culture, terming it unethical. Wipro earlier this week fired around 300 employees engaged in secondary jobs.