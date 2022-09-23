comscore TCS employees to report back to office at least 3 days as WFH ends
  • Home
  • News
  • Tcs Employees To Report Back To Office At Least 3 Days A Week As Wfh Ends
News

TCS employees to report back to office at least 3 days a week as WFH ends

News

According to TCS, the back-to-office call will also be a good opportunity for freshers who joined the company during the work-from-home period.

tcs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ended its work-from-home policy and asked about 80 percent of its employees to report back to the office at least three days a week. The new hybrid model will be mandatory according to the TCS’s email to its employees, which also stated that those at senior designations will be required to work in the office five days a week. Also Read - TCS likely to roll out e-passports in India by the end of 2022

“Senior leaders of TCS have been working from TCS offices for a while now and our customers are also visiting TCS offices. Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the TCS office for at least 3 days in a week,” the email read, according to NDTV. TCS warned employees against non-compliance. “Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked… any non-compliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied,” TCS said in the email. Also Read - BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report

The new mandate for employees falls in line with the 25×25 model that TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan announced back in May 2020. According to the plan, the company will call 25 percent of its workforce back to the office by 2025. The IT giant has not given a deadline for return to the office, but employees are advised to contact their managers and enquire about the arrangements for work-from-office. Also Read - Work from home: Here is a look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

According to TCS, the back-to-office call will also be a good opportunity for freshers who joined the company during the work-from-home period. A TCS spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the rosters for work-from-office will be based on project requirements and include a mix of freshers and experienced employees.

TCS’s rejig to the work model comes at a time when the IT industry is grappling with the problem of moonlighting. A hot topic right now, moonlighting means taking up a second job, typically secretly, while having permanent and regular employment. Nearly all IT companies, including Infosys, TCS, and Wipro, have called out the moonlighting culture, terming it unethical. Wipro earlier this week fired around 300 employees engaged in secondary jobs.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 4:44 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch in India on Monday: Check expected price, specs and more here
automobile
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch in India on Monday: Check expected price, specs and more here
Epic Games is offering two free games this week

Gaming

Epic Games is offering two free games this week

TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition launched at Rs 85,866 in India: All you need to know

automobile

TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition launched at Rs 85,866 in India: All you need to know

New State Mobile new September update rolled out to Android, iOS: New Akinta map, Mclaren collab

Gaming

New State Mobile new September update rolled out to Android, iOS: New Akinta map, Mclaren collab

Top OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi smart TVs now available at discounts: Check details

Photo Gallery

Top OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi smart TVs now available at discounts: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

TCS employees to report back to office at least 3 days as WFH ends

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV to launch in India on Monday: Check expected price, specs and more here

TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition launched at Rs 85,866 in India: All you need to know

New State Mobile new September update rolled out to Android, iOS: New Akinta map, Mclaren collab

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max clone offered at Rs 5,850 in THIS country: Check details here

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000
Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch

News

Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch