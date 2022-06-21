Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expected to begin the rollout of chip-based e-passports in India by the end of 2022. The company is working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to set up a new control centre and a new data centre for the same. Once the setup is complete, the company will begin rolling out e-passports in the country. Also Read - BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report

According to a report by The Economic Times, under the second phase of the passport implementation phase, the company will setup new Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and revamp the existing PSKs with refreshed infrastructure to ensure a more convenient and faster turn-around-time. It will also improve citizens’ experience with solutions such as chatbots, biometrics and auto-responses as a passport application is processed. In addition to this, PSKs across the country will also be upgraded in terms of infrastructure in the second phase of the project. Also Read - Govt planning to roll out e-passports in India soon: All you need to know about it

“In addition to the third data centre that will be set up as part of Passport 2.0 there will also be a brand-new command and control centre that will be set up together with the Ministry of External Affairs. So, that would also need a lot of IT equipment there,” head of TCS‘ public sector business, Tej Bhatla said in a statement to the publication. Also Read - Work from home: Here is a look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

Interestingly, the project is being implemented at a time when the tech and auto industries are undergoing a global chip shortage, which in turn has lead to significant project delays and shortages. But the TCS executive says that the global chip shortage isn’t expected to affect the deployment of the second phase of the passport project and its timeline. He told the publication that possible delays owing to the ongoing chip shortage have already been taken into account while setting a timeline for the same.

Bhatla says that project isn’t likely to be affected by semiconductor shortage as the project is spread out evenly.

As far as availability is concerned, when the second phase of the project is rolled out, new passports issued will come with the chip while the passports already in circulation will be updated at the time of renewal.