Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of TechMVerse, its Metaverse practice to deliver interactive experiences in the Metaverse for its customers. Tech Mahindra will be using its network and infrastructure including tech like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, 5G, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Quantum Computing to build B2B use cases across sectors. Also Read - MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

In its initial phase, Tech Mahindra will use the Metaverse as a DealerVerse. It is a metaverse-based car dealership. Additionally, it will use it as an NFT marketplace, Meta Bank (a virtual bank), and a gaming center. The new Metaverse will digital and professional experience services around design, content, as well as low code plug and play Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Blockchain platforms Also Read - Meta is working on an universal language translator to make socialising easy in metaverse

Further, Tech Mahindra has also collaborated with the Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. to offer Digital Collectibles, starting with a series based on one of its most popular brands. These collectibles will be listed, minted, and offered for sale through Tech Mahindra’s NFT Marketplace platform. Also Read - Disney appoints Mike White to lead the company's 'metaverse' efforts

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “Metaverse has the power to disrupt our reality, as well as the future, for good. At Tech Mahindra, we have always been at the forefront of 5G and our entry into the Metaverse is yet another milestone in our journey of catalyzing future readiness and disrupting and transforming customer experiences. The fundamental layers of metaverse are very well integrated within Tech Mahindra and its competencies. From infrastructure to experience, from spatial computing to now commerce, TechMahindra’s platform, the TechMverse would enable a seamless integration between our known expertise in 5G with our skills in AI, AR/VR and blockchain. We would be training workforce of 1000 engineers to ensure they are ready to solve complex business challenges and imagine new worlds for our customers and society.”

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media & Entertainment and CEO, Network Services, said, “Metaverse is a disruptive opportunity to unlock the next frontier of new-age digital immersive experiences. With our foray into the Metaverse, Tech Mahindra is geared to enable limitless opportunities in the virtual world by building scalable services through foundational capabilities and device engineering expertise.”