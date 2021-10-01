Tech News Today LIVE Updates, October 1: Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch today on Flipkart at 12PM, Amazon reveals more Great Indian Festival deals, Google Doodle celebrates actor Sivaji Ganesan’s 93rd birth anniversary, iPhone 12 festive offer brings free AirPods, and more in the world of technology today. Get all the latest news from the world of technology right here are BGR India. Also Read - Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled
LIVE UPDATES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 3 for everyone. Prime members will get access to these deals and discounts a day early from October 2. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone can be purchased for just Rs 36,999. This smartphone is currently listed on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for a price of Rs 50,999. Read to know more.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Today
Garena releases Free Fire Redeem Codes daily for players to win free diamonds and rewards. Check today’s (October 1) redeem code here and know how to claim these rewards right now. Notably, these redeem codes are available one-time and active only for today.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch today
Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch is set for today at 12PM IST. This is the third model launching under the Motorola Edge 20 series in India after the Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro brings some powerful features including a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system, and more. Read to know more here.
Redmi phones discounted on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 2 midnight for Plus users. Several smartphones from brands across Redmi, Realme, Samsung, and more will be available at a massive discount during the Big Billion Days sale. Redmi phones including Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Sport will be available at a massively discounted price. Read to know more.