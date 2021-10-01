comscore Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more
  • Home
  • News
  • Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more
News

Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more

News

Tech News Today LIVE Updates, October 1: Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch today on Flipkart at 12PM, Amazon reveals more Great Indian Festival deals, Google Doodle celebrates actor Sivaji Ganesan’s 93rd birth anniversary, iPhone 12 festive offer brings free AirPods, and more in the world of technology today.

google doodle main

Tech News Today LIVE Updates, October 1: Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch today on Flipkart at 12PM, Amazon reveals more Great Indian Festival deals, Google Doodle celebrates actor Sivaji Ganesan’s 93rd birth anniversary, iPhone 12 festive offer brings free AirPods, and more in the world of technology today. Get all the latest news from the world of technology right here are BGR India. Also Read - Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled

  Also Read - Today's Tech News: Apple Beats Studio wireless headphones launched, Free Fire MAX released, Galaxy M52 unveiled

  Also Read - Today's Tech News: Oppo F19s Special Edition and iQOO Z5 launched, Free Fire Max release, more

LIVE UPDATES
11:18 AM IST 1 Oct

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 3 for everyone. Prime members will get access to these deals and discounts a day early from October 2. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone can be purchased for just Rs 36,999. This smartphone is currently listed on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for a price of Rs 50,999. Read to know more.

amazon great indian festival sale

11:11 AM IST 1 Oct

Free Fire Redeem Codes Today

Garena releases Free Fire Redeem Codes daily for players to win free diamonds and rewards. Check today’s (October 1) redeem code here and know how to claim these rewards right now. Notably, these redeem codes are available one-time and active only for today.

Free Fire Redeem codes, Free Fire Redeem codes today

11:08 AM IST 1 Oct

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch today

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch is set for today at 12PM IST. This is the third model launching under the Motorola Edge 20 series in India after the Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro brings some powerful features including a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system, and more. Read to know more here.

upcoming mobile phones in india, upcoming smartphones in october 2021, smartphones launching in india next month, asus 8z, pixel 6, pixel 6 pro, oppo a44 5g, motorola edge 20 pro, jiophone next, oppo, vivo, samsung, apple, motorola, asus, xiaomi, google

10:53 AM IST 1 Oct

Redmi phones discounted on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 2 midnight for Plus users. Several smartphones from brands across Redmi, Realme, Samsung, and more will be available at a massive discount during the Big Billion Days sale. Redmi phones including Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Sport will be available at a massively discounted price. Read to know more.

redmi 9a sport

10:29 AM IST 1 Oct

Google Doodle today celebrates Sivaji Ganesan’s 93rd birth anniversary

Google Doodle today, October 1, celebrates Sivaji Ganesan’s 93rd birth anniversary. The tech giant is celebrating the 93rd birthday of Sivaji Ganesan, who is among the first Indian first method actors. Back in the year 1928, on this day, Sivaji Ganesan was born in Villupuram, in Tamil Nadu.

google doodle main

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 1, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 1, 2021 11:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up for grabs with Rs 14,999 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Deals
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up for grabs with Rs 14,999 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more

News

Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more

Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Photo Gallery

Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Photo Gallery

Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Launching at 12PM on Flipkart: Check specs, expected price in India

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Launching at 12PM on Flipkart: Check specs, expected price in India

Active Free Fire redeem codes today for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards

Gaming

Active Free Fire redeem codes today for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up for grabs with Rs 14,999 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more

Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Launching at 12PM on Flipkart: Check specs, expected price in India

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick?

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now

Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more

News

Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more
Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled

News

Today's Tech News 29 September: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE and Samsung Galaxy F42 launched, Amazon Echo Show 15 unveiled
Today's Tech News: Apple Beats Studio wireless headphones launched, Free Fire MAX released, Galaxy M52 unveiled

News

Today's Tech News: Apple Beats Studio wireless headphones launched, Free Fire MAX released, Galaxy M52 unveiled
Today's Tech News: Oppo F19s Special Edition and iQOO Z5 launched, Free Fire Max release, more

News

Today's Tech News: Oppo F19s Special Edition and iQOO Z5 launched, Free Fire Max release, more
Google turns 23rd birthday today, creates an animated cake doodle

News

Google turns 23rd birthday today, creates an animated cake doodle

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में डायमंड खर्च करके ये 5 आइटम खरीदना है फायदे का सौदा

Free Fire MAX में तेजी से लेवल अप करने के लिए अपनाएं ये तरीके, बेहद आसान है ट्रिक

Motorola Edge 20 Pro आज 108MP कैमरे के साथ भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire की Moco है साइबर वर्ल्ड की लीजेंड, इसकी एबिलिटी ढूंढ निकालती है छिपे दुश्मन

Free Fire Max में इस तरह करें सेंसिटिविटी सेटिंग्स, बेहतर होगी गेमिंग

Latest Videos

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Features

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video
WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up for grabs with Rs 14,999 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Deals
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up for grabs with Rs 14,999 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more

News

Tech news today LIVE Updates: Google Doodle, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch, iPhone 12 discount offer, more
Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Photo Gallery

Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Photo Gallery

Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Launching at 12PM on Flipkart: Check specs, expected price in India

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Launching at 12PM on Flipkart: Check specs, expected price in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers