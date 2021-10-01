Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 3 for everyone. Prime members will get access to these deals and discounts a day early from October 2. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone can be purchased for just Rs 36,999. This smartphone is currently listed on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for a price of Rs 50,999. Read to know more.