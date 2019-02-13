comscore
Techno Camon iACE2, iACE2X launched in India, prices start from Rs 6,699

Techno is offering one-time screen replacement, 100-day free replacement of the device, and one-month additional warranty with the launch of both the devices.

  Published: February 13, 2019 5:36 PM IST
Techno Camon iACE2 and iACE2X

Image Credit: Techno

Techno, the offline smartphone brand for Chinese electronics giant Transsion Holdings has just launched two new budget smartphones in the market. The company is targeting the entry-level segment with the launch of its Camon iACE2 and iACE2X devices. Both the devices are available starting today and interested buyers can head to any of the more than 3,5000 retail outlets across the country. The base variant, Camon iACE2 is priced at Rs 6,699 and the higher end Camon iACE2X is available for Rs 7,599.

As part of the announcement, the company also added that its Camon lineup has been a success for the company translating into what the company claims to “become the fastest-growing smartphone brand” last year with “221 percent” increase in the total devices shipped according to the report by Counterpoint Research. CEO of Transsion India, Arijeet Talapatra issued a statement at the launch of the two new devices adding, “In 2019, we are leveraging this momentum to continuously challenge ourselves by offering our consumers with premium smartphone products at affordable prices to maximize the value for money.” He went to state, “The new CAMON iACE series have created a powerful fusion of style and technology with exhaustive specs in every dimension of design, performance, and user experience.”

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The company also clarified that it is offering one-time screen replacement, 100-day free replacement of the device, and one-month additional warranty with the launch of both the devices. The Camon iACE2X comes with a 5.5-inch screen with HD+ (1440×720 pixels) resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Helio A22 SoC with a Quad-core CPU, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB internal storage. The back comes with a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping with a dual LED flash module. The front of the device comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front with a dedicated flash unit for selfies.

Techno claims that it has added a number of new software features in the camera of the device including Portrait Mode, AI-assisted HDR mode, Beauty mode, and auto scene detection. In terms of connectivity options, the device comes with 4G VoLTE-enabled dual SIM slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a dedicated microSD card slot. It is likely that the device will come with a micro USB port but the company did not clarify it in its specifications sheet. iACE2X also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the bottom while running on a 3,050mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo-based HiOS 4.1. The device is available in three colors including Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and Nebula Black.

Tecno Camon iClick 2 with 24-megapixel selfie camera launched: Price, specifications

Also Read

Tecno Camon iClick 2 with 24-megapixel selfie camera launched: Price, specifications

iACE2 will come with somewhat similar specifications to what we get in iACE2X. The only change here will be 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage. The device will be available in Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and City Blue colors and will be priced at Rs 6,699.

  Published Date: February 13, 2019 5:36 PM IST

