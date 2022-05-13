Subhash Chandra talks about use of technology in society at IIIT Hyderabad

Rajya Sabha MP and Zee Group Chairman today attended a seminar at the International Institute of Information Technology in Hyderabad wherein he talked about the importance of technology and the way it should be used in the society. Also Read - Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

At the event, the Rajya Sabha MP said that technology has a very deep relation with humans and that it should be used for the greater good of the society. "Technology has a deep relationship with humans. For this it is necessary that the person should be understood first. It is said in Vedanta that man lives in three states. In one waking state, the second stage is of dreaming and the third stage is when a person is asleep," he said at IIIT Hyderabad.

"With regard to technology, I want to say one thing that just as good and evil go together, in the same way technology can also be used for good and bad works. Therefore, while technology will be used for good, it can also be used for evil," he added.

At the seminar, the Zee Group chairman also called on the people to work together to use technology such that it can benefit people. “Let’s work together…Let’s create new ideas. Why shouldn’t we create a blockchain of our own…Technology can be used to create such an idea,” he said.

“Drones are being used for deliveries today. Age reduction technology is also becoming available,” he added.

In addition to talking about the merits of technology, Chandra also cautioned on using technology the right way. “There are pros and cons to technology. OTT, theaters will both continue in the future…OTT adds the possibility of controlling the content. At one stage watching movies on VCRs. Now we are watching movies while controlling live on OTT.”

Lastly, Chandra also talked giving more control to the villages.

“Today the Constitution is not as it was envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. The meaning of Gandhiji’s Swaraj was to give control of governance at the village level,” he noted.