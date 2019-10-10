comscore Tecno Camon 12 Air with punch hole camera to launch on October 11
Tecno Camon 12 Air with punch hole front camera to launch on October 11

New information also revealed that the company has sent out media invites for the launch event in New Delhi. Tecno Mobile is promoting the event with the phrase “Spot the Dot” indicating a dot-like thing in the device.

  Published: October 10, 2019 6:09 PM IST
Image credit: The Mobile Indian

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno Mobile is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone, Tecno Camon 12 Air in the market. As per a new report, the company will launch the device in India on October 11. In addition to the launch date, the report also outlines the possible specifications of the upcoming device. New information also revealed that the company has sent out media invites for the launch event in New Delhi. Tecno Mobile is promoting the event with the phrase “Spot the Dot” indicating a dot-like thing in the device.

Tecno Camon 12 Air details

According to The Mobile Indian report, the highlight of the Tecno Camon 12 Air will be the dot notch display. This likely means that 12 Air be the first device in the budget segment to feature the punch hole camera. Digging deeper, the device will come with a 6.55-inch punch-hole display along with HD+ resolution. Tecno Mobile has added a gradient design on the back along with an edge-to-edge display on the front. Moving further, Tecno Mobile has also added MediaTek Helio P22 SoC in the device with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The smartphone will also feature 3GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage with an optional microSD card slot. Another highlight of the device is likely to be the triple rear camera setup. Talking about the details, the triple camera setup will feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Other sensors include a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth scanner. Beyond this, the device will also come with a number of sensors including proximity, ambient light, gyroscope, and electronic compass.

Tecno Camon 12 Air will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with a single-tone quad-LED flash unit. The front of the device features an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. The device is expected to run on a 4,000mAh battery along with Android 9 Pie-based HiOS. Other features such as Bluetooth v5.0, microUSB port, Wi-Fi and more in line with what we see with smartphones these days. Another interesting aspect regarding the device is that it will likely cost below Rs 10,000.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 6:09 PM IST

