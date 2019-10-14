comscore Tecno Camon 12 Air launched in India for Rs 9,999: Check features, specs
The latest Tecno Camon 12 Air smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 in the country. It is available for purchase via offline channels. Tecno is offering this phone in only two color options, which is Baby Blue and Stellar Purple.

  • Published: October 14, 2019 5:06 PM IST
Tecno Camon 12 Air

Tecno has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The latest Tecno Camon 12 Air smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 in the country. It is available for purchase via offline channels. Tecno is offering this phone in only two color options, which is Baby Blue and Stellar Purple. The handset comes with a punch-hole display design.

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Camon 12 Air features a 6.55-inch HD+ dot-in display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device draws its power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It is available in only 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage by up to 128GB using a microSD card. This Tecno smartphone ships with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of photography, the phone offers three cameras on the rear side. The setup includes a 16-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel camera. You also get an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera on the front. On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, and a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India said, “With Camon 12 Air, we continue to build our strong portfolio and aim to disrupt the under 10K segment by introducing features that are only available in flagship phones of other phone brands at a premium price. Designed for young millennials and Gen Z consumers, Tecno Camon 12 Air is currently holding the crown of bringing the most affordable ‘Dot in-display’ in the offline space. We are confident that with this new festive product portfolio, we will amaze the consumer and consolidate our brand position among Top 5 offline smartphone brands of India under 10K-segment.”

Separately, last month, the company launched a Tecno Spark 4 device in India, which offers a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The handset runs Android 9 Pie. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 8,999.

