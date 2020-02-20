comscore Tecno Camon 15 launch today: Expected price, specs, more | BGR India
Tecno Camon 15 India launch today: Everything we know so far

The new Tecno Camon 15 smartphone is expected to be a camera-centric device priced under Rs 10,000.

  • Updated: February 20, 2020 10:25 AM IST
Tecno Camon 15 quad-camera

Transsion Holdings sub-brand Tecno will launch its new smartphone later today. The Tecno Camon 15 smartphone will be another addition to the budget smartphone line up from the low-cost smartphone maker. Tecno recently launched the Spark Go Plus, an update to the budget Spark Go. The new phone to be launched today is expected to bring some updates in the camera department of the Camon series.

According to rumors and leaks, the new Tecno Camon phone will feature a new night photography mode of sorts. The company sent out invites for a launch event slated for February 20. “Night is not Dark” reads the invite. We hence expect the Tecno Camon 15 to be a camera-centric phone with a dedicated night mode.

Tecno Camon 15: Expected specifications

While there are not many details about the phone ahead of its launch, we have a few expected specifications to share. The Tecno Camon 15 could come with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The sub-brand has also been teasing the device on social media for quite some time suggesting that it could feature a punch-hole camera on the front. This punch-hole camera is expected to be in the top-left corner of the screen.

The rumors have not yet spoken about the price of the Tecno Camon 15. However, according to Gizbot, the Tecno smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000. If priced below the 10,000 belt, Tecno will produce one of the cheapest smartphones with a punch-hole camera, like sister-brand Infinix.

According to various other publications, the smartphone could feature Android 10 out of the box along with features like an octa-core processor. It could feature an IPS LCD display and a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. This could give the budget phone a 220 PPI density. There is likely a 4,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel lenses.

At this price, the Tecno Camon 15 will compete with smartphones like the Redmi Note 8, Realme 5i and others. We will get to know more about the phone once it is officially launched later today.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 9:42 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 20, 2020 10:25 AM IST

