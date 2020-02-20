comscore Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India | BGR India
Tecno Camon 15 Pro, Camon 15 launched in India; Check price, features, specifications and more

The Tecno Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro will be camera-centric budget devices that will offer a dedicated lens for night-time photography.

  • Updated: February 20, 2020 3:51 PM IST
Tecno Camon 15, Tecno Camon 15 Pro

Transsion Holdings sub-brand Tecno just launched the Tecno Camon 15 series. The smartphone is launched in two variants. These are the Tecno Camon 15 and the Tecno Camon 15 Pro. Both the phones are camera-centric devices that will offer a host of features for day-time and night-time photography amidst India’s mid-budget customers.

The smartphones will accomplish this with the help of a ‘Super Night Lens’ that will be powered by a DSP AI chip that will help take in more light during night photography. Below are the specifications and further details for each device.

Watch: Realme C3 Review

Tecno Camon 15

The Tecno Camon 15 features a 6.55-inch dot-in punch-hole display. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also features a big 5,000mAh battery for all-day battery life. The phone also features a fingerprint scanner and face unlocking.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Camon 15 will feature a 48-megapixel main camera lens on the back. This is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a QVGA depth-sensing lens for portrait shots. The Super Night Shot lens features an f/1.79 large aperture, AI image synthesis in a ½-inch sensor. The brand also promises a good night photography experience with features like pixel correction, light optimization and more. On the front is a 16-megapixel lens in the punch-hole.

Tecno Camon 15 Pro

The Tecno Camon 15 Pro features an FHD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. Without any notch or punch-hole, this gives the phone a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The brightness can go up to 480 nits on the device. The Tecno Camon 15 Pro features a 2.35Ghz Octa-core P35 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Interestingly, there is a smaller 4,000mAh battery on the Tecno Camon 15 Pro. This variant too features a fingerprint scanner and face unlocking.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Camon 15 Pro features the exact same quad-camera setup on the rear. There is a 48-megapixel main camera lens. This is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a QVGA depth-sensing lens for portrait shots. The Super Night Shot lens features an f/1.79 large aperture, AI image synthesis in a ½-inch sensor. The brand also promises a good night photography experience with features like pixel correction, light optimization and more. There is a pop-up 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Pricing and availability

The Tecno Camon 15 is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available in Shoal Gold, Fascinating Purple, and Dark Jade. Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 15 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be available in 2 colors – Ice Jadeite and Opal White. Purchasing the Tecno Camon pro also has a launch offer where the brand will provide complimentary speakers worth Rs 3,499.

