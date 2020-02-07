comscore Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display | BGR India
Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon in India

Tecno Camon 15 is being teased with a punch-hole display and the company is teasing night mode.

  Updated: February 7, 2020 5:47 PM IST
Tecno is set to launch a new smartphone with punch-hole design in India soon. The smartphone will be called Tecno Camon 15 and it will sport a 48-megapixel camera as well. The company has already started teasing the launch of this new device. It is particularly teasing the night mode feature with #NewYouWithCamon hashtag on Twitter. The teasers have revealed the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display design. It seems the company is following in the footsteps of sister brand Infinix to launch smartphones with punch-hole design.

The teaser also shows that the punch-hole cutout will be at the top left corner. This will house the selfie camera. It is also known that the Tecno Camon 15 will sport a rectangular camera module on the back. There will also be a physical fingerprint sensor for security. The leaked render of Tecno Camon 15 showed that the volume rocker and power button will be present on the right side. The punch hole design should help with a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Like Infinix, Tecno is also expected to price the Camon 15 at under Rs 10,000. The smartphone will compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5i. There is not much information about the Camon 15 just yet. However, the brand seems to be inching closer to the launch of this smartphone. It has been teasing the launch for quite some time now. We might know more information about the device closer to its launch, which could be in the coming weeks.

Tecno currently offers three smartphones in its product lineup – Spark, Camon and Phantom. The Spark is a series primarily for the online exclusive retail segment. It is aimed at the budget and entry-level price segment. The Camon-series, on the other hand, is aimed at the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The Phantom line has phones priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000. Transsion Holdings, the parent company of Tecno, is one of the fastest growing brands.

  Published Date: February 7, 2020 5:37 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 7, 2020 5:47 PM IST

