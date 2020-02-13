comscore Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tecno Camon 15 with 48-megapixel quad camera setup to launch on February 20; company sends invite
News

Tecno Camon 15 with 48-megapixel quad camera setup to launch on February 20; company sends invite

News

Tecno Camon 15 could be a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone with punch-hole display and 48-megapixel quad camera setup.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 7:20 PM IST
tecno-spark-go-plus-bgr-review-4

Tecno is set to launch a new smartphone in its Camon series in India. The company has sent media invites for an event on February 20, where it might introduce the rumored Camon 15. The invite comes with a teaser which reads “Night Is Not Dark”. The company also adds “Get ready to Experience a New Night with Camon”. This could mean the upcoming Camon smartphone is a camera-centric device with dedicated night mode.

Related Stories


There is not much being shared by the company at this moment. However, we suspect that this is the rumored Camon 15 with 48-megapixel quad camera setup. The sub-brand of Transsion Holdings has been teasing the device on its social media channels for sometime. The teasers have also revealed that the smartphone will come with a punch hole display design. This punch hole cutout is expected to be at the top left corner of the device.

With Camon 15, Tecno is expected to follow in the footsteps of Infinix. Both the brands are likely to feature a punch-hole design. The smartphone has also been teased to feature a rectangular camera module on the back. It is also confirmed that the device will feature a physical fingerprint sensor for security. A leaked render of the smartphone showed that the volume rocker and power button will be present on the right side.

The leaks have also pointed at Tecno Camon 15 being priced under Rs 10,000. This will make Camon 15 another sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone with a punch-hole design. Tecno currently offers three smartphones in its product lineup – Spark, Camon and Phantom. The Spark is a series primarily for the online exclusive retail segment. It is aimed at the budget and entry-level price segment. The Camon-series, on the other hand, is aimed at the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

Also Read

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

The Phantom line has phones priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000. Transsion Holdings, the parent company of Tecno, is one of the fastest growing brands. We don’t know much about the device apart from the leaked information. The smartphone is expected to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5i in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. We are expecting to see further competition in this market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 7:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20
News
Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20
Samsung Galaxy A6 update rolling out with January patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6 update rolling out with January patch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Nona Binning explained

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Nona Binning explained

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark results out; tops the list

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark results out; tops the list

Xiaomi India teases portable Bluetooth speaker launch for February 17

News

Xiaomi India teases portable Bluetooth speaker launch for February 17

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20

Samsung Galaxy A6 update rolling out with January patch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Nona Binning explained

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark results out; tops the list

Xiaomi India teases portable Bluetooth speaker launch for February 17

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20

News

Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20
Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

News

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299
Tecno smartphone with 48-megapixel quad cameras coming soon

News

Tecno smartphone with 48-megapixel quad cameras coming soon
Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon

News

Tecno Camon 15 teased with punch-hole display; will launch soon
Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : 108 MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ Mi 10 सीरीज के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Realme C3 कल Flipkart पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

Tecno 20 फरवरी 2020 के मध्य में चार बैक कैमरे वाले 2 CAMON सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन करेगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro स्मार्टफोन 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Airtel Xstream Fiber के लॉन्ग टर्म प्लान के साथ मिल रहा अनलिमिटेड डाटा

News

Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20
News
Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20
Samsung Galaxy A6 update rolling out with January patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6 update rolling out with January patch
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Nona Binning explained

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Nona Binning explained
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark results out; tops the list

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark results out; tops the list
Xiaomi India teases portable Bluetooth speaker launch for February 17

News

Xiaomi India teases portable Bluetooth speaker launch for February 17