Tecno Camon 15 to launch in India on February 20

Tecno is set to launch a new smartphone in its Camon series in India. The company has sent media invites for an event on February 20, where it might introduce the rumored Camon 15. The invite comes with a teaser which reads “Night Is Not Dark”. The company also adds “Get ready to Experience a New Night with Camon”. This could mean the upcoming Camon smartphone is a camera-centric device with dedicated night mode.

There is not much being shared by the company at this moment. However, we suspect that this is the rumored Camon 15 with 48-megapixel quad camera setup. The sub-brand of Transsion Holdings has been teasing the device on its social media channels for sometime. The teasers have also revealed that the smartphone will come with a punch hole display design. This punch hole cutout is expected to be at the top left corner of the device.

With Camon 15, Tecno is expected to follow in the footsteps of Infinix. Both the brands are likely to feature a punch-hole design. The smartphone has also been teased to feature a rectangular camera module on the back. It is also confirmed that the device will feature a physical fingerprint sensor for security. A leaked render of the smartphone showed that the volume rocker and power button will be present on the right side.

The leaks have also pointed at Tecno Camon 15 being priced under Rs 10,000. This will make Camon 15 another sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone with a punch-hole design. Tecno currently offers three smartphones in its product lineup – Spark, Camon and Phantom. The Spark is a series primarily for the online exclusive retail segment. It is aimed at the budget and entry-level price segment. The Camon-series, on the other hand, is aimed at the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.

The Phantom line has phones priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000. Transsion Holdings, the parent company of Tecno, is one of the fastest growing brands. We don’t know much about the device apart from the leaked information. The smartphone is expected to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5i in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. We are expecting to see further competition in this market.