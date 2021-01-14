comscore Tecno Camon 16 Premier with 48MP dual front cameras launched in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Camon 16 Premier with 48MP dual front cameras launched in India
News

Tecno Camon 16 Premier with 48MP dual front cameras launched in India

Mobiles

Tecno Camon 16 Premier with 48MP dual front cameras launched in India

tecno camon 16 premier

Tecno Mobile has launched a new budget smartphone, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier in India. The smartphone is another variant of the Camon 16 and comes with the cameras, the display, and even the design as its main highlights. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Go with 5,000mAh battery and 8GB RAM launched in India at Rs 8,499

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price, Availability

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999, falling under 20K. It will be available to buy via Flipkart and will go on its first sale on January 16, 12 pm. Also Read - Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999: Here are the details

It comes in a single in Glacier Silver color. Also Read - Tecno Pova smartphone teased on Flipkart, India launch on December 4

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Features, Specs

The Camon 16 Premier gets a rear panel with curved edges for a better grip and a pill-shaped punch-hole display upfront. The Full HD+ display spans 6.85-inch and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with a Mali-G76 GPU.

The smartphone comes equipped with 8GB of  LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the Camon 16 Premier gets quad rear cameras and dual front cameras. The rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main Sony IMX686 camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 48-megapixel main selfie shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary one.

The phone supports various camera features such as slow-motion videos, 4K recording at 30FPS, ultra night video, AI video beauty, ultra steady shots, 119-degree anti-distortion super wide-angle lens, 2.5CM macro mode, 10X hybrid zoom, super night 2.0, and more.

The Camon 16 Premier is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs the company’s HIOS 7.0 based on Android 10.

Additionally, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2021 10:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021 starts on January 20, discounts on more than 4000 items
Deals
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021 starts on January 20, discounts on more than 4000 items
Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching today: What to expect?

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching today: What to expect?

Telegram has added more than 25 million new users in a few days as more people shun WhatsApp

Apps

Telegram has added more than 25 million new users in a few days as more people shun WhatsApp

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo, VivoBook and TUF laptops launched at CES 2021

Laptops

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo, VivoBook and TUF laptops launched at CES 2021

Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair with rollout display at CES 2021.

Gaming

Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair with rollout display at CES 2021.

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Tecno Camon 16 Premier launched in India: See pric, features

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching today: What to expect?

Telegram has added more than 25 million new users in a few days as more people shun WhatsApp

Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair with rollout display at CES 2021.

New Lenovo Legion series at launched at CES 2021, here are the specifications, avaialbility and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Camon 16 Premier launched in India: See pric, features

News

Tecno Camon 16 Premier launched in India: See pric, features
Best Budget camera phone under 10000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000 in 2021
Tecno Spark 6 Go with 8GB RAM launched in the Indian market

News

Tecno Spark 6 Go with 8GB RAM launched in the Indian market
Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999

News

Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999
Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4

News

Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4

हिंदी समाचार

Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021: Samsung आज पेश करेगी Galaxy S21 सीरीज, यहां देखें LIVE

CES 2021: Asus Zenbook Duo समेत लॉन्च किए स्लिम (Slim) लैपटॉप की नई रेंज

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Status: इस तरीके से कर सकते हैं Wish

CES 2021: Razer ने पेश किया स्मार्ट मास्क (Smart Mask) और गेमिंग चेयर (Gaming Chair)

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन Galaxy A32, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

Tecno Camon 16 Premier launched in India: See pric, features
News
Tecno Camon 16 Premier launched in India: See pric, features
Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching today: What to expect?

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching today: What to expect?
Telegram has added more than 25 million new users in a few days as more people shun WhatsApp

Apps

Telegram has added more than 25 million new users in a few days as more people shun WhatsApp
Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair with rollout display at CES 2021.

Gaming

Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair with rollout display at CES 2021.
New Lenovo Legion series at launched at CES 2021, here are the specifications, avaialbility and more

Laptops

New Lenovo Legion series at launched at CES 2021, here are the specifications, avaialbility and more

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers