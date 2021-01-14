Tecno Camon 16 Premier with 48MP dual front cameras launched in India

Tecno Mobile has launched a new budget smartphone, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier in India. The smartphone is another variant of the Camon 16 and comes with the cameras, the display, and even the design as its main highlights. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Go with 5,000mAh battery and 8GB RAM launched in India at Rs 8,499

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price, Availability

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999, falling under 20K. It will be available to buy via Flipkart and will go on its first sale on January 16, 12 pm. Also Read - Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999: Here are the details

It comes in a single in Glacier Silver color. Also Read - Tecno Pova smartphone teased on Flipkart, India launch on December 4

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Features, Specs

The Camon 16 Premier gets a rear panel with curved edges for a better grip and a pill-shaped punch-hole display upfront. The Full HD+ display spans 6.85-inch and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with a Mali-G76 GPU.

The smartphone comes equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the Camon 16 Premier gets quad rear cameras and dual front cameras. The rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main Sony IMX686 camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 48-megapixel main selfie shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary one.

The phone supports various camera features such as slow-motion videos, 4K recording at 30FPS, ultra night video, AI video beauty, ultra steady shots, 119-degree anti-distortion super wide-angle lens, 2.5CM macro mode, 10X hybrid zoom, super night 2.0, and more.

The Camon 16 Premier is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs the company’s HIOS 7.0 based on Android 10.

Additionally, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.