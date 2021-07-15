Tecno has finally launched new budget phones in its Camon series called the Camon 17 and the Camon 17 Pro in India. Both phones come with a 90Hz display and the cameras as their main highlights. Also Read - Phones that just got confirmed to launch in India: Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 and more

Both phones fall under Rs 20,000. While the Camon 17 competes with the Redmi Note 10, the Realme 8 5G and the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Camon 17 Pro stands against the Redmi Note 10 Pro and even the Realme 8 Pro. Here’s a look at the details.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro features, specs, price

The Camon 17 Pro gets a 6.8-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Helio G95 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There’s a single 128GB of storage option.

The camera department is the main highlight of the phone. This section houses a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel B&W lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 48-megapixel, which is a first for a phone in this price segment.

It comes with camera features such as AI Portrait, Ultra HD, Super Night, 4K Timelapse, 4K 30FPS recording, AR 3.5, Video Bokeh, and more.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast charging and runs HIOS 7.6 based on Android 11. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The device comes in a single Arctic Down colour.

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 and will be available to buy via Amazon India, starting July 26. Interested people can get the Ear Buds 1 TWS for free and a 10 per cent discount on the use of HDFC Bank cards on the purchase.

Tecno Camon 17 features, specs, price

The Tecno Camon 17 comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There are three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and an unknown third snapper. The selfie camera is rated at 16-megapixel. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

Additionally, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Frost Silver, Spruce green and Magnet Black colour options.

The Tecno Camon 17 is priced at Rs 12,999 and will be available to buy via Amazon India on the same date as the Camon 17 Pro. It also gets the same HDFC Bank offer as is available on the Pro model.