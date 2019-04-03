comscore
Tecno Camon i4 with triple-camera setup launched in India, prices start at Rs 9,599: Specifications, features

Tecno’s Camon i4 now holds the crown for being the cheapest smartphone with a triple-camera setup at the back.

  Published: April 3, 2019 3:44 PM IST
Tecno Mobiles has launched a new smartphone in India, called the Camon i4. The highlight of the device is that it boasts a triple-camera setup at the back, making it the cheapest in India with such a feature. Read on to find out everything about this new Tecno smartphone.

Tecno Camon i4 price in India

The Camon i4 smartphone has been launched with prices starting from Rs 9,599. Buyers will be able to choose from three variants. The base model comes with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM. The mid-variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,599, while the top-variant (64GB+4GB RAM) is priced at Rs 11,999. Buyers will be able to choose from Midnight black, Aqua blue, Champagne Gold, and Nebula Black color options.

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions: Cheapest 'Made in India' triple-camera smartphone

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions: Cheapest 'Made in India' triple-camera smartphone

Tecno Camon i4 specifications, features

As mentioned, the USP of the Camon i4 is its triple-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, 2-megapixel secondary depth-sensing camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (120 degrees) sensor. The rear cameras are backed by Artificial Intelligence, which helps in automatically detecting up to eight kinds of scenes.

Rest of the specifications and features include a 6.21-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The first two models are powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset, while the top variant is powered by a MediaTek P22 octa-core chipset. The built-in storage on all variants is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

The smartphone also comes with a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera, 3,500mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for security. Connectivity options include triple card slots (two SIM slots+one microSD slot), 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and AGPS. On the software front, the device runs Android 9.0 Pie-based HIOS 4.6.

