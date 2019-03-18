Tecno Camon iSKY3 with Android 9 Pie OS, Digital Wellbeing support launched in India at Rs 8,599

Transsion Holdings’ smartphone brand Tecno has launched its first Android 9.0 Pie powered ‘Camon iSKY 3’ smartphone in India. The ‘AI-power packed’ camera-centric smartphone has been launched for the offline market at Rs 8,599. It comes with Google’s Digital Wellbeing and Bike mode preloaded out-of-the-box.

Tecno has noted that Camon iSKY 3 offers ‘AI Face Unlock’ that recognizes 128 facial points to unlock the device. Additionally, there is an anti-oil fingerprint sensor onboard. It will be made available in four colors options of Midnight black, Aqua blue, Champagne Gold and Nebula black. Consumers looking to buy Tecno Camon iSKY3 will get free one-time screen replacement, 100-days free replacement, and one-month extended warranty.

“Towards this goal, our latest offering Camon iSKY 3 is powered by latest intuitive software Android 9 Pie operating system, which will substantially change the consumer smartphone experience. The device harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to give a more tailored experience by emphasizing on machine learning, digital wellbeing and simplicity,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India.

Tecno Camon iSKY3 specifications and features

The Tecno Camon iSKY3 flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio giving it a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent. It is backed by a 2.0GHz 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The processor manufacturer has not been revealed by the company. The handset supports expandable storage option up to 256GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Camon iSKY3 offers a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 2-megapixel depth-sensing lens. For selfie enthusiast, there is an 8-megapixel front camera onboard. The selfie camera offers f/2.0 aperture 78-degree wide angle and a front flash. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery, Android 9 Pie-based HiOS 4.6 and 4G VoLTE for both SIM cards.