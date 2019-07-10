Tecno has launched a new smartphone named Phantom 9 in India. It is the cheapest phone to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is also the phone’s biggest USP. Moreover, this handset also comes with a triple rear camera setup, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and more. Read on to know more about the specifications, features, availability, price of the Phantom 9.

Tecno Phantom 9 price in India

The newly launched Tecno Phantom 9 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 in India. Currently, the company is offering the budget device in only one variant. You can get the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration for the mentioned price. The smartphone will go on sale in the country on July 17. It will be available in a single Lapland Aurora color option via Flipkart.

Tecno Phantom 9 specifications, features

The Tecno Phantom 9 is equipped with a big 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.47 percent screen to body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. You also get a waterdrop-style notch display design. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC under the hood. It is aided by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

There is also an option to further expand the internal storage by up to 256GB. The device ships with HIOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. You also get three cameras at the back of the phone. This setup includes a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

The phone’s camera also supports Microspur, Animoji, Bokeh mode, AR mode, HDR, Auto Scene Detection, Beauty, and Panorama. One can even shoot 1080p videos. For capturing selfies, the company has added a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera, which is accompanied by a dual-LED flash. The device has Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS+GLONASS, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and more.

Marco Ma, Chief Operating Officer, Transsion India said, “India is a top priority market for us as a part of overall expansion plans for the South Asia region. In H2, our key focus will be to expand the global portfolio in India. Out of which ‘Phantom’ has been our flagship product globally by virtue of its innovative features. We will introduce some of our other global series soon. We will also be developing ‘India-first’ product portfolio basis local consumer insights.”