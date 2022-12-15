Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

Tecno Mobiles recently launched the Phantom X2 series smartphones which includes the Tecno Phantom X2 and the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. The newly launched smartphone series is powered by MediaTek’s newest Dimensity 9000 chipset. Now, a new report has claimed that the Phantom X2 series will get guaranteed updates to Android 13 and Android 14. In addition, the decision on Android 15 will only be made once Google seeds the final release of that version. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Tecno Phantom X2 5G, Phantom X2 Pro 5G price and availability

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the 8+256GB variant of the Phantom X2 5G costs 2699 SAR (Rs 59,120 approximately), while the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G costs 3499 SAR (Rs 76,688 approximately). The Phantom X2 series will be arriving in Saudi Arabia first. It will be coming to all other markets, including India by the end of this month. Also Read - Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 discount in Amazon sale 2022: All phone deals

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G comes with a unibody double-curved design with 3.5D glass at the back along with CNC metal middle frame. As far as the display is concerned, it comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved flexible AMOLED display, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and 93.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. In addition to that, it also features support for Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, P3 Wide colour gamut and it comes with TUV SUD certification. Also Read – Tecno to launch Phantom X2 series, Megabook S1 laptop today: How to watch, watch to expect Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G, Phantom X2 Pro 5G launched with retractable camera: Check price, specs, availability

Coming to the internals, the Tecno Phantom X2 is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G system-on-chip with Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and HyperEngine 5.0 for gaming. It offers 17GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which includes 12GB of installed RAM + 5GB of virtual RAM that is coupled with 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. It runs Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 and it is backed by 5,160mAh battery with suport for a 45W quick adapter, which Tecno says can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 20 minutes.

Coming to the camera, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP sensor and 13MP sensor. The rear camera also features support for optical image stabilisation technology, seventh gen IMAGIQ 790 ISP, fifth-gen AI processor APU 590 and quad flashlight. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter with support for an adjustable flashlight.

For connectivity it has dual SIM 5G support, Wi-Fi 2.4G, 5G and Wi-Fi 6, BlueTooth 5.3 and GPS.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G will be available in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colour variants.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G specifications

There aren’t many differences in the Phantom X2 Pro 5G and the Phantom X2 5G smartphones. Both the devices feature a similar display and design and a powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC that is coupled with 5,160mAh battery with suport for a 45W quick adapter and Android 12-based HiOS 12.0. Connectivity options also remain the same.

Where these two phones differ is in terms of the camera and storage. The Tecno Phantom X2 5G offers 13GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which includes 8GB of installed RAM + 5GB of virtual RAM that is coupled with 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. On the camera front, the Phantom X2 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP RGBW primary sensor, a 13MP sensor and 2MP sensor. The rear camera also features support for optical image stabilisation technology, seventh gen IMAGIQ 790 ISP, fifth-gen AI processor APU 590 and quad flashlight. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter with support for an adjustable flashlight.

As far as the colour variants are concerned, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G will be available in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colour variants.