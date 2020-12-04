Tecno POVA launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999

Tecno has launched the Tecno POVA smartphone in India today with a price starting at Rs 9,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart for the first time on December 11 at 12 noon. As far as the specifications are concerned the Tecno POVA looks like an impressive smartphone with top-notch specifications. Also Read - Tecno Pova smartphone teased on Flipkart, India launch on December 4

Some of the key highlights of the newly launched Tecno POVA include MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 6000mAh battery, 18W fast charging technology, and a big 6.8-inches dot-in display. The smartphone comes in three colour options that include speed purple, dazzle black and magic blue. The smartphone sports a gradient finish design, which makes it stand out in the crowded space. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup

As far as the pricing is concerned the Tecno smartphone starts at Rs 9,999. The phone comes in two variants with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 9,999. The top-end model of the device packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which comes with a price of Rs 11,999. Both models are listed on Flipkart and will go on sale for the first time on December 11 on the e-commerce platform. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant with bumped 64GB storage launched on Amazon India

Tecno POVA specifications

The Tecno phone comes packed with a massive 6.8-inches HD+display with pretty slim bezels on the sides. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB storage via microSD card. The Tecno POVA also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3-in-1 triple slot dual 4G VoLTE support.

On the camera front, the Tecno POVA includes four cameras at the back and a single sensor on the front. On the rear panel, the Tecno POVA packs a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors and an AI Lens. On the front, the phone includes an 8MP front camera for selfies. One of the key highlights of the Tecno smartphone is the battery. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support out-of-the-box.