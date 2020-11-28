Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4

Another Tecno smartphone is set to launch in India dubbed Tecno Pova. The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart as well and the teaser reveals that it will launch in India on December 4. Notably, the Tecno Pova is already available in select markets including Nigeria and the Philippines and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup

In the Philippines, the Tecno Pova is priced at PHP 6,999 which roughly translates to around Rs 10,800. The company is yet to reveal the India price of the Tecno Pova but it is expected to be at par with the global pricing. In India too the Tecno smartphone could be available in three colours that include Magic Blue, Speed Purple, and Dazzle Black. It is also likely to be offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. Flipkart is yet to reveal the sale details. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant with bumped 64GB storage launched on Amazon India

Tecno Pova specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned the Tecno Pova comes packed with a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720×1,640 pixels and a punch hole design that includes the selfie shooter. On the hardware front, the Tecno Pova is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The global model comes in only one variant and that could be followed for the Indian model as well. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 10 with HiOS on top. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

On the camera front, the Tecno Pova comes packed with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors and an AI HD lens. On the front, the Tecno Pova comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also includes connectivity options that include Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, among others.