comscore Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Tecno Pova smartphone teased on Flipkart, India launch on December 4
News

Tecno Pova smartphone teased on Flipkart, India launch on December 4

News

Another Tecno smartphone is set to launch in India on December 4 dubbed Tecno Pova. The smartphone has already been teased on Flipkart.

Tecno-Pova (1)

Another Tecno smartphone is set to launch in India dubbed Tecno Pova. The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart as well and the teaser reveals that it will launch in India on December 4. Notably, the Tecno Pova is already available in select markets including Nigeria and the Philippines and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup

In the Philippines, the Tecno Pova is priced at PHP 6,999 which roughly translates to around Rs 10,800. The company is yet to reveal the India price of the Tecno Pova but it is expected to be at par with the global pricing. In India too the Tecno smartphone could be available in three colours that include Magic Blue, Speed Purple, and Dazzle Black. It is also likely to be offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. Flipkart is yet to reveal the sale details. Also Read - Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant with bumped 64GB storage launched on Amazon India

Tecno Pova specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned the Tecno Pova comes packed with a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720×1,640 pixels and a punch hole design that includes the selfie shooter. On the hardware front, the Tecno Pova is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The global model comes in only one variant and that could be followed for the Indian model as well. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 10 with HiOS on top. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

On the camera front, the Tecno Pova comes packed with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors and an AI HD lens. On the front, the Tecno Pova comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also includes connectivity options that include Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 28, 2020 3:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4
News
Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4
This is how much it costs to build an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

News

This is how much it costs to build an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

How to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chats

How To

How to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chats

These Mi, Redmi, Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon

News

These Mi, Redmi, Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4

This is how much it costs to build an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

These Mi, Redmi, Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4

News

Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup

News

Tecno Spark 6 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC 720 SoC, quad-camera setup
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Pova स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Nokia Smart LED TV के सात नए मॉडल्स हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo V20 Pro स्मार्टफोन 2 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

लॉन्च से पहले OPPO A53 5G की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने

Lenovo ने अपने नए स्मार्टफोन का टीजर किया जारी, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

Latest Videos

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature
Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

News

Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4
News
Tecno Pova smartphone India launch on December 4
This is how much it costs to build an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

News

This is how much it costs to build an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
These Mi, Redmi, Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon

News

These Mi, Redmi, Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon
Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again
PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers