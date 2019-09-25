comscore Tecno Spark 4 with triple rear cameras launched in India
News

Tecno Spark 4 with triple rear cameras launched: Price in India, specifications, features

News

The new Tecno Spark 4 will be offered in two storage variants with prices starting at Rs 7,999. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 3:05 PM IST
Tecno Spark 4

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno, recently launched the Spark Go and Spark 4 Air entry-level smartphones in the Indian market. Now, the company is expanding its portfolio with the launch of one more smartphone called Tecno Spark 4. Here is all you need to know.

Tecno Spark 4 price in India

The new Tecno Spark 4 will be available in two variants in India. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 7,999. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 8,999. In this price point, the Tecno Spark 4 will go heads on with the likes of the Realme 3 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A among others. 

Tecno Spark 4 specifications, features

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display brightness can go up to 450 nits, and the screen resolution is of 720×1600 pixels. Under the hood, the Tecno Spark 4 draws its power from a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC. It is paired with 3GB / 4GB and 32GB / 64GB storage. Expandable storage using a microSD card is also present.

In the photography department, you get triple cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera and a VGA camera. For selfies and video calling there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

In the software department, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with HiOS skin on top. To keep things ticking, you have a 4,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi.

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air

The Spark Go is priced at Rs 5,499, while the Spark 4 Air cost Rs 6,999 in the country. The Tecno Spark Go smartphone offers a 6.1-inch HD+ Dot notched display. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC. The handset comes with a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. On the software front, it ships with HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 out of the box. Talking about the cameras, you get a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera on the front for selfies, which also supports a Flash.

Similar to the Spark Go, this Spark 4 Air device too packs 6.1-inch HD+ Dot notched display. It comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core chipset. The new budget device from Tecno comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. Additionally, it boots HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 OS.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: September 25, 2019 3:05 PM IST

