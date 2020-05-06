Tecno Spark 5 Air launched with 7-inch display, 5,000mAh battery

The Tecno Spark 5 Air smartphone has been launched with a whopping 7-inch display. The other key highlights of the device are a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. The handset features a waterdrop style notched display design and ships with the latest Android 10 OS. The company is offering the device in different color options, including Misty Grey, Vacation Blue, Spark Orange, and Ice Jadeite. Read on to know more about this Tecno device.

Specifications, features

The Tecno Spark 5 Air features a 7-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) resolution. The company hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset, which is powering the latest Tecno phone. It is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back panel. It even supports the face unlock feature. It runs Android 10 (Go edition) with HiOS 6 on top.

As for the cameras, the rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. The details about the second camera are currently scarce. The setup is also assisted by an AI camera. It has a quad-LED flash as well, which should help the camera take better photos in the dark. The front notch houses an 8-megapixel camera with dual-LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 5 Air smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, but there is no support for fast charging tech. As per the company, the smartphone will offer users 11 hours of web browsing or 14 hours of binge-watching. There is no information on whether you will be able to expand the storage or not. Connectivity options of the phone are a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-Type C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard include Ambient Light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Accelerometer.